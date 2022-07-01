Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'My Daughter Joined a Cult' Maker Naman Saraiya Opens Up On The Debate Of Faith Vs Rationale

Filmmaker Naman Saraiya talks about his docu-series 'My Daughter Joined a Cult' and presents his views on faith and rationale.

Naman Saraiya
Naman Saraiya IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 1:30 pm

Making a documentary is an art that requires passion, but, when one sets out to make a docu-series on one of the most controversial Godmen and portray their crimes, it automatically becomes a daunting task that requires dedication, commitment, and sheer will.

Filmmaker-journalist Naman Saraiya, who has created the recently released docu-series 'My Daughter Joined a Cult' based on self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda can corroborate the above fact. The director recently spoke with IANS about treading the tricky road with his creation, how being a journalist influences the filmmaker in him, and his views on the tussle between faith and rationale.

Suraiya was naturally drawn to Nithyananda, who is accused of alleged sexual crimes and laying the foundation of the theocratic nation of Kailasa. The filmmaker tells IANS, "The story came naturally, especially given the world we are living in and the online persona Nithyananda had created for himself. So much material, especially from his recent past, was accessible online. Also, finding survivors and ex-devotees looking to voice their stories, and trust us with it made it much easier."

"I was happy to be brought on board by the team at VICE Studios, India, and Discovery+ who had been in conversation for a little bit, on a concept level. The reports of Janardhan Sharma and his family's plight was all over the news towards the end of 2019 and helped dive deeper into the long, arduous trail of the alleged crimes of Nithyananda. It became an easy entry point," he adds.

Ask him how the journalist in him comes to the rescue of a storyteller in him and he says, "It truly does cross over! In an ever-changing media landscape, especially with documentaries in the last decade or so, integrity is the most important." He further mentions, "Staying true to the stories of survivors, verifying one's sources, and most importantly, using available court records and police charge sheets to frame the story was key - and we've aimed to do just that with this docu-series! Getting to amalgamate my journalism and filmmaking aspirations, while challenging, has been truly rewarding."

Making a documentary requires mind-boggling levels of patience and to emotionally be a little far from the subject matter, in the words of one of India's most successful filmmakers - Kabir Khan. How did Saraiya emotionally disconnect himself and be "a fly on the wall"?

Related stories

My Daughter Joined A Cult: Docu-Series On Controversial Godman Swami Nithyananda To Release On Discovery+

Discovery Plus Acquires Sean Penn's Documentary 'Citizen Penn'

He responds: "Cognitive dissonance with subjects such as these isn't easy, but of utmost importance, in my opinion. I think not losing sight of the bigger picture while focusing on the intricacies... and finding that balance is incredibly important. With a great team backing me - especially the producers, researchers and assistant directors, and editors - this became easy to do. Perhaps sharing the heaviness of the subject material with a compassionate, sensitive, and keen group of collaborators made it easier than it otherwise would have been."

And lastly, he shares his opinion on the debate of faith vs rationale. "Through our journey of making this docuseries, we came across the most rational people who did not question certain aspects of Nithyananda's actions during their time in the cult. Obviously, we are not here to judge or question anyone's faith, but throw light on the wrongdoings laid bare for everyone to see," the filmmaker concludes.

'My Daughter Joined a Cult' is available to stream on OTT platform Discovery+.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment My Daughter Joined A Cult Naman Saraiya Nithyananda Filmmaker Naman Saraiya Faith V Rationale Kabir Khan Discovery Plus OTT Serial Docu Series
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark