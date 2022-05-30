Monday, May 30, 2022
'Mummy' Actor Brendan Fraser Is Making A Hollywood Comeback

Social media is abuzz with reports that 'The Mummy' actor Brendan Fraser is all set to return to Hollywood. There are reports suggesting that he may be back for a sequel of 'Encino Man'.

Brendan Fraser Shutterstock

Updated: 30 May 2022 5:13 pm

Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser is reportedly making a comeback. Fans are ecstatic about 'The Mummy' star's return, and it turns out that he may even be in for a sequel to one of his popular films. 

There have reportedly been discussions about a sequel to 'Encino Man,' one of Fraser's first big films from the early 1990s. Fraser appears in the film as a caveman frozen in ice who is thawed out by two outcast California teenagers, played by actors Pauly Shore and Sean Astin, who then teach him how to live in the contemporary world in the hopes of making them more popular.

In an interview with Inverse.com, Shore has already expressed his desire to be a part of a sequel, and it appears that he would still be on board if all the pieces came into place. He said, "I know Disney+ is talking about possibly doing the sequel. If they want me to do it and the script was right and Brendan and Sean were on board and it made sense, I would do it for the fans! It’s what George has been working on. So ask him about it."

The director, George Zaloom, is not sure if a sequel is going to be made or not. Talking to Inverse.com, he said, "If you ask me ‘Is there going to be another Encino Man?’ — I don’t know! I’m not going to say yes. I’m not going to say no. We may be pleasantly surprised."

Fraser is also going to be seen soon in the upcoming film 'Batgirl'. He also has a string of other projects that are all in various stages of pre-production.

Art & Entertainment Brendan Fraser Actor Brendan Fraser Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Comeback Encino Man Batgirl Art And Entertainment
