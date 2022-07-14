Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Ms Marvel' Creator Bisha K. Ali Explains How She Spun Partition Into The Series

Bisha K. Ali, British-Pakistani standup comedian and creator of the much-acclaimed 'Ms. Marvel' miniseries, has shared how the Partition became an important part of show's narrative.

Bisha K. Ali
Bisha K. Ali IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 1:13 pm

Bisha K. Ali, British-Pakistani standup comedian and creator of the much-acclaimed 'Ms. Marvel' miniseries, has shared how the Partition became an important part of show's narrative.

Speaking to 'Variety', Ali said the idea of toying around with Partition came "very, very, very early" to her. It was in the first week itself that this happened.

She told 'Variety': "We put up a timeline of when we've seen events take place generally in the MCU. I started looking back on some of the other movies, at 'Captain America: The First Avenger'. That's essentially a period piece and I was like, "Okay, so after World War II, what was happening in Kamala's (lead character) family?'."

Explaining her thought process to 'Variety', Ali continued: "So 1945, World War II. 1947 is when Partition happens. So if World War II exists in the MCU, and that part of our history can be canonised, then why not ours? When I laid that timeline out to [Marve Studios President Kevin] Feige, he was like, 'Oh, cool! I get what you're doing!' The history of the world isn't just [of] this one place. There are other places with histories too."

Ali described Kamala's superpower to be the four generations of women of her family, "We wanted to make it about looking inwards, and looking into your own family. Rather than the central storyline being about, 'I don't fit into this world because of who I am', I wanted it to be like, 'I don't know who I am and I need to go and figure that out'. That conflict's more internal rather than 'us verses them'."

She added: "I'm not really interested in them, because they already minoritised us. They've already marginalised us. Cool. We've seen versions of that, which are brilliant. That's not what we wanted the show to be. We really want it to be about the 'us'. So that was always the intention from the beginning."

Recollecting what she felt when she took the idea to the Marvel office, Ali told 'Variety': "I felt bananas going in and being like, 'Hey, so have you guys heard of Partition?' There were some interesting conversations there."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bisha K Ali (@bishakali)

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Iman Vellani, Rish Shah Open Up About Their On-Screen Bonding In 'Ms Marvel'

One Of My Songs For 'Ms Marvel' Was Originally Created For A Salman Khan Film: Composer Atif Afzal

Farhan Akhtar: Exciting To Be Part Of Culturally Inclusive 'Ms Marvel'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ms Marvel Partition Mini Series Bisha K. Ali OTT Platforms
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start