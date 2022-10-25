Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

#LifeComesFullCircle: Chiranjeevi, Pranitha Share Joy Over Rishi Sunak's Elevation

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Kannada actress Pranitha Subhash joined scores of Indians across the world who expressed happiness and pride at the fact that an Indian-origin man had gone on to become the Prime Minister-elect of the UK.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 12:57 pm

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Kannada actress Pranitha Subhash joined scores of Indians across the world who expressed happiness and pride at the fact that an Indian-origin man had gone on to become the Prime Minister-elect of the UK. 

Soon after news broke out that Rishi Sunak would be next prime minister of the UK, there was celebration.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi wrote,

Actress Pranitha Subhash too couldn't contain her excitement.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rishi Sunak Chiranjeevi Pranitha Subhash UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Life Comes Full Circle Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Football Match Live