'Khabi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Title Track To Feature In 'Bridgerton' Season Two

As the second season of period drama 'Bridgerton' approaches, the show's streaming platform has announced that the new season will feature a cover of a popular Bollywood song. 'Bridgerton 2' will include an orchestral cover composed by American music composer, Kris Bowers, of the title track of filmmaker Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

'Bridgerton2' will have a orchestral remix of different songs. Apart from the Bollywood song, the show will also also have the cover versions of the following songs: Nirvana's 'Stay Away', Madonna's 'Material Girl', Rihanna's 'Diamonds', Robyn's 'Dancing on My Own', Alanis Morissette's 'You Oughta Know', Harry Styles' 'Sign of the Times', Calvin Harris' 'How Deep is Your Love', and Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'.

The OTT platform on Friday (March 4) released a list of all the songs that will be a part of the orchestral remix.

According to a report in E!News,showrunner Chris Van Dusen spoke about the tracks chosen for the movie and said, "I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons. Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn't be more thrilled about our musical playlist."

'Bridgerton's' first season featured classical covers of contemporary hits such as Maroon 5's 'Girls Like You', Shawn Mendes' 'In My Blood', and Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams', among others.

The show follows the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate London society in search of love and companionship during the Regency Era. On Valentine's Day, the first teaser for the upcoming season was released. The show's second season, which will premiere on March 25, is based on Julia Quinn's novel 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'.