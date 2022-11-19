‘Kabadadaari’: 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch The ‘Kavaludaari’ Remake

Few filmmakers have executed the art of making a remake perfectly in recent times. Regional cinema, though gaining prominence, has been a source of inspiration for not only Bollywood but other segments of the country as well. A notable example is the outstanding Tamil version of the Kannada film ‘Kavaludaari’, ‘Kabadadaari’. The film, directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, successfully captures the spirit of the original thanks to its captivating plot, nail-biting turns, and stellar cast.

With ‘Kabadadaari’ all set for a world television premiere, here are 5 reasons why you should mark your calendars, and watch.

Captivating Storyline

The tale of ‘Kabadadaari’ is based on an intriguing mystery which will keep you hooked till the very end. Actor Sibi Sathyaraj portrays Sakthi as an unarmed traffic cop who wants to be transferred to a department where he may conduct investigations and become a police officer. As the story unfolds, three bones are found in the ground when it is being dug up for Metro Rail construction, and he looks into a murder that occurred 30 years ago on his own initiative with the aid of a journalist and a retired cop. The film also narrates a solid social message in addition to its suspense.

Dream Team - Sibiraj and Pradeep Krishnamoorthy

Sibiraj and Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, a dynamic actor-director team, stirred up the audience with their brilliant performances in the movie. Every character in the film has a powerful personality that can connect with the audience. Sibiraj is the showrunner and portrays the role of a cop, delivering the part with true justice by accurately representing the character's gamut of emotions.

Fantastic Tunes

Simon K King weaves soothing music into the film with his magical composition and heartfelt lyrics. The background music was spot on as it reflected each situation perfectly with tantalising beats that viewers will surely resonate with.

Timeline And Cutting-Edge Execution

The film is visually appealing for cinephiles because of the use of specific locations and colours! Multiple subplots are conceivable owing to the writing and the film's length. Although the narrator's approach can occasionally be a little heavy, it aids the audience's understanding of the plot by outlining each stage of the main character's research and where he's going next. Throughout, the film maintains its intrigue and momentum.

Perfect Remake

‘Kabadadaari’ by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy is based on Hemanth Rao's 2019 Kannada film ‘Kavaludaari’, and it remains loyal to the original work in terms of plot and structure. Fans around the nation will discover the film to be riveting to watch due to its compelling narrative.