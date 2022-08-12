Friday, Aug 12, 2022
‘Indian Matchmaking 2’: Twitter Has A Field Day After Sima Taparia Says Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Aren’t A Good Match

Packed with Sima Taparia’s funny one-liners, ‘Indian Matchmaking 2’ has created a flutter on social media and of course, led to a host of memes.

Sima Taparia and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
Sima Taparia and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 9:58 pm

The second season of popular show 'Indian Matchmaking' has been released on Netflix and it revolves around a matchmaker from Mumbai, Sima Taparia, and her clients. The show has Sima aunty, as she is fondly called, helping single millennials around the globe find their perfect partner. She used her experience and traditional methods to do so.

However, calling herself a bit old-fashioned, Sima aunty also talked about older women marrying younger men, and gave her two cents on global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ marriage. She added that Priyanka and Nick aren't a good match.

"I think when a guy is seven years older, it’s okay. But for the girl to be seven years older, I don’t know. Maybe I am old-fashioned,” Sima Taparia mentioned, adding "I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell you that. They have married but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her and she looks older."

Of course, Twitter had a field day listening to Sima aunty’s comments. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018, and recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy, who they have named Malti Maria Jonas.

