'Creed III' Star Michael B. Jordan, Hennessy Team Up For Boxing Gym Pop-Up In LA

The 'Creed' movies are known for their authenticity and respect to the real world of boxing, with champions like Canelo Alvarez recruited to make a cameo in 'Creed III'.



Now things are becoming even more realistic as the film's director, producer and star Michael B. Jordan and Hennessy have teamed up on a replica of Adonis Creed's Delphi Boxing Academy, built in Los Angeles as a celebration of the MGM movie's release in theatres and IMAX on Friday, reports 'Variety'.



The 'Creed III' pop-up gym will be open to the public on March 4 and 5, at 900 Fairfax Ave in West Hollywood, CA, giving fans the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the world of Jordan's film, as they test their skills with boxing props, pose for interactive photos and witness sparring matches.



The fan experience also serves as a launchpad for the Hennessy Legacy Makers initiative, which celebrates rising Black filmmakers.



"Hennessy champions those who 'Never stop. Never settle.' and Michael B. Jordan embodies this mantra on and off screen," stated Jasmin Allen, SVP of Hennessy US, announcing the pop-up and related initiative.



"We are honoured to be a part of 'Creed III,' celebrating Black excellence in film, alongside our longtime ambassador Canelo Alvarez, and Mr. Jordan who is breaking barriers and cementing his own legacy."



At the experience, Hennessy will spotlight short films by three filmmakers -- Diana Ali Chire, Walter Thompson-Hernandez and Tevin J Tavares, who were handpicked by Jordan and the brand - which honour the journey of three promising Black creators in Hollywood - a.k.a. the 'Legacy Makers' - Ngina Bowen, Gavin "Mizzle" Matheiu, and Chad Easterling.



The short films, listed below, showcase "their personal stories of perseverance and commitment to perfecting their craft."