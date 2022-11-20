Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot Fight Over Washing Dishes

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta
Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 4:13 pm

In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', contestants and good friends Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta will be seen getting into an ugly fight over washing the dishes.

A promo shared on the Instagram account of channel Colors shows that Tina goes to the kitchen area to wash the dishes and Shalin stops her.

Tina keeps asking Shalin to leave her but Shalin still stops her. When she reaches the sink, Shalin picks her up.

Tina yells: "Don't do that."

Shalin then says: "You want to help say yes. Two way conversation."

Suddenly, Tina leaves saying "never speak to me" and "keep your facial expression and aggression to yourself."

To which Shalin says: "I'm not aggressive."

Tina yells back at him saying: "Shut up. Can't you see your own reflection in the mirror. Some people can never change in their life."

Later, Shalin goes to Tina and says that he wanted her to re-heat his breakfast and asked her to stop. He also shared that he wasn't getting angry and that he doesn't know how to have a conversation without people thinking he is getting aggressive.

Visually told More

