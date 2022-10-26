Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Choudhary Are Abdu Rosik's 'Biggest Dushman'

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik got upset and lost his cool after Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gautam Vig nominated him during a nomination task on Tuesday.

Bigg Boss Contestants
Bigg Boss Contestants IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 11:47 am

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik got upset and lost his cool after Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gautam Vig nominated him during a nomination task on Tuesday. 

Bigg Boss had asked two housemates to decide amongst themselves after listening to other two contestants presenting their reasons against each other on why they should not be nominated this week.

Abdu was standing against Priyanka who convinced Sumbul and Gautam to save her by saying that she understands the game better than Abdu.

At first, Abdu showed that he was unfazed by the decision, but he later vented out his anger in front of Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Gori Nagori.

He was then heard saying that Sumbul and Priyanka are his "biggest enemies" in the show. Abdu got emotional as he lost his temper.

Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik Priyanka Chaudhary Sumbul Touqeer
