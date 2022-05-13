Friday, May 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Telugu Remake Of 'Adulting' Titled '#BFF, To Release On Aha

Streaming platform Aha and Dice Media are collaborating to release the telugu remake of 'Adulting' titled '#BFF' on May 20.

Telugu Remake Of 'Adulting' Titled '#BFF, To Release On Aha
Siri Hanmanth, Ramya Pasupuleti will star in Aha's '#BFF' Instagram/ @sirihanmanth

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 May 2022 5:15 pm

Aha, leading regional OTT platform in Telugu states is collaborating with Dice Media for the second time after ‘Alludu Garu’ for a coming-of-age series ‘#BFF’. The series will be the Telugu remake of hit Dice Media series ‘Adulting’ that has already seen three seasons. 

The series will encompass candid journey of two imperfect women juggling to handle responsibilities of being independent adults in Hyderabad.

Related stories

Sashi Kiran Tikka Explains Why He Shot ‘Major’ Both In Hindi And Telugu

Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Wrap Up Remake Of Telugu Film 'HIT'

Mahesh Babu On Bollywood Debut: I Can Just Do A Telugu Film And It’ll Get Seen All Over The World

The Aha original series will premiere on May 20. The series will capture the ups and downs, successes and failures of the two best friends, who’s friendship forms a safe space for them as they struggle with adulthood. ‘#BFF’ will see the customary issues like financial struggle, social validation, parental expectation and other adulting issues with a dash of humour. 

The series will star actors Siri Hanmanth and Ramya Pasupuleti as Nithya and Tara who are figuring out ‘adulthood’. It will also feature Praneeta Patnaik and Anjali. 

Siri Hanmanth, Ramya Pasupuleti in Aha's '#BFF'
Siri Hanmanth, Ramya Pasupuleti in Aha's '#BFF' PR Handout

Talking about the opportunity and excitement, Pasupuleti tells us, "I'm grateful for this mega opportunity. In fact, I feel youth will relate to the nature of Tara at some point in their lives. Working with Siri and the whole cast and crew has been lovely. However, looking forward to the audience's reaction and hope they will shower their love and blessings on me.”

Hanmanth who will make her OTT debut with the series, said, “I’m pumped to be making my OTT steaming debut with an amazing project. This an interesting story told most beautifully. As an actor, I have learned a lot in my journey in this series. I’m excited to see the love my fans and subscribers of the platform will shower on the character and show.”

The original Hindi series starred actors Aisha Ahmed and Yashaswini Dayama in the leading roles. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aha Platform Telugu Digital Content Dice Media Adulting #BFF Siri Hanumanth Ramya Pasupuleti Art And Entertainment Siri Hanumanth Ramya Pasupuleti Hyderabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Elon Musk Says He Would Reverse Twitter's Ban Of Donald Trump

Elon Musk Says He Would Reverse Twitter's Ban Of Donald Trump

Waterworld! Rising Seas Pose A Threat To Millions Living Along India’s Coastline

Waterworld! Rising Seas Pose A Threat To Millions Living Along India’s Coastline