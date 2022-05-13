Aha, leading regional OTT platform in Telugu states is collaborating with Dice Media for the second time after ‘Alludu Garu’ for a coming-of-age series ‘#BFF’. The series will be the Telugu remake of hit Dice Media series ‘Adulting’ that has already seen three seasons.

The series will encompass candid journey of two imperfect women juggling to handle responsibilities of being independent adults in Hyderabad.

The Aha original series will premiere on May 20. The series will capture the ups and downs, successes and failures of the two best friends, who’s friendship forms a safe space for them as they struggle with adulthood. ‘#BFF’ will see the customary issues like financial struggle, social validation, parental expectation and other adulting issues with a dash of humour.

The series will star actors Siri Hanmanth and Ramya Pasupuleti as Nithya and Tara who are figuring out ‘adulthood’. It will also feature Praneeta Patnaik and Anjali.

Siri Hanmanth, Ramya Pasupuleti in Aha's '#BFF' PR Handout

Talking about the opportunity and excitement, Pasupuleti tells us, "I'm grateful for this mega opportunity. In fact, I feel youth will relate to the nature of Tara at some point in their lives. Working with Siri and the whole cast and crew has been lovely. However, looking forward to the audience's reaction and hope they will shower their love and blessings on me.”

Hanmanth who will make her OTT debut with the series, said, “I’m pumped to be making my OTT steaming debut with an amazing project. This an interesting story told most beautifully. As an actor, I have learned a lot in my journey in this series. I’m excited to see the love my fans and subscribers of the platform will shower on the character and show.”

The original Hindi series starred actors Aisha Ahmed and Yashaswini Dayama in the leading roles.