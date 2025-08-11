What Is The True Cost Of Crypto Scams?

Cryptocurrency has not only ushered in promise but also danger. Decentralized finance, new payment systems, and new digital assets have been made possible by blockchain technology, but at the cost of unleashing an epidemic of crypto-related fraud. Investors across the globe have become victims of these scams, with financial as well as psychological implications. In nations such as India, where the adoption of cryptocurrency has expanded exponentially, the risks are not different. To measure the real cost of crypto scams is not to examine the financial loss—it's about the psychological damage, trust destruction in technology, and even possible legal consequences.