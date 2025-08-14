How Do Cryptocurrency Exchanges Secure User Assets, And What Security Practices Should Users Follow?

The rapid increase of cryptocurrency as an asset class and as technology has transformed the global financial landscape. From the origin of Bitcoin in 2009 to the diversified range of cryptouniverse today, cryptocurrency has grown in relevance. Cryptocurrency exchanges — web-based platforms through which crypto assets might be exchanged for cash, bought, or sold — are utilized by millions of traders and investors today as their entry point into this market. But with the liberty of 24/7 trading is a dire risk: security. As cryptocurrencies are in existence only in an online form, they are susceptible to hacking, phishing, fraud, and technical exploitation.