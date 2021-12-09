Verses From Mon | A Poet's Ode To The Victims Of Nagaland Firing

The recent killings of 15 civilians by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district has sparked debate over the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), a draconian law that provides unshackled discretionary powers to the armed forces over civilians.

Here comes poet and folklorist Beni Sumer Yanthan (Yanbeni )'s tribute to the slain souls.

"Oting" was written on an impulse. In my entire adult life, I had never personally seen so much collective sorrow, frustration, fear, helplessness and dread in Nagaland so perhaps writing this poem was in some way, an attempt to make sense of it, to provide some closure, to write an epitaph for the slain brothers of Oting.

Oting

Brother,

Your blood has drenched this earth

And soaked up our sins,

Your silent screams now hang above

This parched town

Where the mist gathers at dusk

To pay homage to your last moments.

Your body became the battlefield

Of a republic at war with itself,

Your song is now a bloodied dirge.

Know, in you passing, you have kindled

The fire in our revolutions,

Know, you have shaken

The poetry out of the mountains,

Know, into this night we go,

Smelling of coal and dust and blood

And splintered stories –

Into this new world with you.



Adult Vocabulary

Told to me in meritorious English,

With the dutiful appeal of bureaucratic elitism,

“Your husband’s name if you’re married,

Your father’s name if you’re unmarried”

Because I and my mother,

Thrown together,

Producers of sons and mutinous poetry

Have no identity of our own.

We are anonymous echoes

in a dynasty of sound,

gathering air in our lungs

to deaden our sobs.

We belong to men,

Whose blood and bones are sewn

Inside our wombs -

Like alphabets in a 2500 page verdict

Congealing to form a death sentence,

They own us in black and white.

Dimapur

Only in this town can you see the innards

of a city strewn about in empty Officer’s Choice bottles,

and the value of whores in a

top-up recharge.

In here, the night wraps itself

like a shroud across your body

and a pasture of broken glass

croaks an ancient lullaby.

The air sways to the rhythm of adolescents

who bark consequentially – Lawra!!

And lactating mothers circle the air with baby linen.

At 35C and rising.

Praise the Lord. It is the Lord’s will.

Nights sink inside a water colour of soiled silver.

Rhythmic clacking of fingers and keypads accompany

their tarnished glow.

They wax and wane until they enter

the dreams of tortured lovers and once there,

they take the guise of beautiful rhododendrons,

while the smell of burnt omelet moves between

the bumpers and the honks -

carrying the poet’s diagnosis