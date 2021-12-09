Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Verses From Mon | A Poet's Ode To The Victims Of Nagaland Firing

Beni Sumer Yanthan (Yanbeni ) is a poet and folklorist from Nagaland's Mon belonging to the Lotha-Naga and War-Jaintia tribe of Meghalaya. Her poetries illustrate deep anguish of AFSPA victims.

Verses From Mon | A Poet's Ode To The Victims Of Nagaland Firing
A placard representing people's protest against the brutal killing of 15 civilians in Nagaland's Oting village | Outlook Photos

Trending

Verses From Mon | A Poet's Ode To The Victims Of Nagaland Firing
outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T15:37:05+05:30
Benny Yanthan
Benny Yanthan

Benny Yanthan

More stories from Benny Yanthan
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 3:37 pm

The recent killings of 15 civilians by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district has sparked  debate over the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), a draconian law that provides unshackled discretionary powers to the armed forces over civilians.

Here comes poet and folklorist Beni Sumer Yanthan (Yanbeni )'s tribute to the slain souls.  

"Oting" was written on an impulse. In my entire adult life, I had never personally seen so much collective sorrow, frustration, fear, helplessness and dread in Nagaland so perhaps writing this poem was in some way, an attempt to make sense of it, to provide some closure, to write an epitaph for the slain brothers of Oting.

Related Stories

And The Madman Laughs: A First Hand Account Of Recent Atrocity In Nagaland

Oting

Brother,
Your blood has drenched this earth
And soaked up our sins,
Your silent screams now hang above
This parched town
Where the mist gathers at dusk
To pay homage to your last moments.
Your body became the battlefield
Of a republic at war with itself,
Your song is now a bloodied dirge.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Know, in you passing, you have kindled
The fire in our revolutions,
Know, you have shaken
The poetry out of the mountains,
Know, into this night we go,
Smelling of coal and dust and blood
And splintered stories –
Into this new world with you.

Adult Vocabulary

Told to me in meritorious English,
With the dutiful appeal of bureaucratic elitism,
“Your husband’s name if you’re married,
Your father’s name if you’re unmarried”

Because I and my mother,
Thrown together,
Producers of sons and mutinous poetry
Have no identity of our own.

We are anonymous echoes
in a dynasty of sound,
gathering air in our lungs
to deaden our sobs.

We belong to men,
Whose blood and bones are sewn
Inside our wombs -
Like alphabets in a 2500 page verdict
Congealing to form a death sentence,
They own us in black and white.

Dimapur
Only in this town can you see the innards
of a city strewn about in empty Officer’s Choice bottles,
and the value of whores in a
top-up recharge.

In here, the night wraps itself
like a shroud across your body
and a pasture of broken glass
croaks an ancient lullaby.

The air sways to the rhythm of adolescents
who bark consequentially – Lawra!!
And lactating mothers circle the air with baby linen.
At 35C and rising.
Praise the Lord. It is the Lord’s will.

Nights sink inside a water colour of soiled silver.
Rhythmic clacking of fingers and keypads accompany
their tarnished glow.

They wax and wane until they enter
the dreams of tortured lovers and once there,
they take the guise of beautiful rhododendrons,
while the smell of burnt omelet moves between
the bumpers and the honks -
carrying the poet’s diagnosis

Tags

Benny Yanthan Nagaland Nagaland Firing AFSPA Poetry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

And The Madman Laughs: A First Hand Account Of Recent Atrocity In Nagaland

And The Madman Laughs: A First Hand Account Of Recent Atrocity In Nagaland

Varun Thakur And Nikita Sahota Tie The Knot; Check Out Their Gorgeous Wedding Pictures

Ratna Pathak Shah Backs Indian Cinema, Says 'Film Industry No Longer Laughing Stock'

Abhishek Kapoor Looks Back On His Cinematic Journey

Brad Pitt Wants Him And Angelina Jolie To 'Forgive Each Other And Move Forward' For The Sake Of Their Children

'RRR' Trailer: Netizens Blown Away By Jr. NTR, Ram Charan In SS Rajamouli's Next

Straight Outta Kochi: How John K Sunny aKa Wayword Overcame His Inhibitions Of Rapping In His Mother Tongue

Women In Hip-Hop: Emerging Rappers Who’re Bringing In A Freshness To The Genre

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Farmers’ Protests: Leaders Meet At Singhu To Discuss Future Course of Action

Farmers’ Protests: Leaders Meet At Singhu To Discuss Future Course of Action

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ram Madhvani: There Was Burden Of Success While Making 'Aarya 2'

Ram Madhvani: There Was Burden Of Success While Making 'Aarya 2'

General Bipin Rawat Dies: Bollywood Celebrities Pay A Heartfelt Tribute To The Chief Of Defence Staff

General Bipin Rawat Dies: Bollywood Celebrities Pay A Heartfelt Tribute To The Chief Of Defence Staff

Riteish Deshmukh To Mark His Directorial Debut With Marathi Film 'Ved'

Riteish Deshmukh To Mark His Directorial Debut With Marathi Film 'Ved'

Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Donate To CMRF For Andhra Flood Victims

Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Donate To CMRF For Andhra Flood Victims

Read More from Outlook

Verses From Mon | A Poet's Ode To The Victims Of Nagaland Firing

Verses From Mon | A Poet's Ode To The Victims Of Nagaland Firing

Benny Yanthan / Beni Sumer Yanthan (Yanbeni ) is a poet and folklorist from Nagaland's Mon belonging to the Lotha-Naga and War-Jaintia tribe of Meghalaya. Her poetries illustrate deep anguish of AFSPA victims.

AFSPA: When SC Probe Panel Found Six Encounters In Manipur To Be Fake

AFSPA: When SC Probe Panel Found Six Encounters In Manipur To Be Fake

Ashutosh Sharma / At present, AFSPA is in force in Nagaland, Assam and parts of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast. Jammu and Kashmir has a similar law called Armed Forces (Jammu & Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990.

Gabba Test, Day 2: Head, Warner Punish ENG; AUS Lead By 196

Gabba Test, Day 2: Head, Warner Punish ENG; AUS Lead By 196

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 2 highlights of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba. Australia were 343/7 at the close of play with Travis Head unbeaten on 112.

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict: How It Is Going To Change India-Myanmar Nexus

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict: How It Is Going To Change India-Myanmar Nexus

Seema Guha / While India has time and again appealed for rapprochement between the democratic forces and the military, it has continued to engage with the junta in Myanmar.

Advertisement