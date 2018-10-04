﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Are 'False, Frivolous And Vexatious': Vivek Agnihotri

Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Are 'False, Frivolous And Vexatious': Vivek Agnihotri

Agnihotri's lawyer Nidhish Mehrotra has sent a legal notice to Tanushree for claiming the filmmaker indulged in inappropriate behaviour on the sets of his 2005 movie, 'Chocolate'.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 October 2018
Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Are 'False, Frivolous And Vexatious': Vivek Agnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri and Tanushree Dutta
Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Are 'False, Frivolous And Vexatious': Vivek Agnihotri
outlookindia.com
2018-10-04T15:14:45+0530
Related Stories

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who has been accused by Tanushree Dutta of harassment, has called the allegations "false, frivolous and vexatious."

Agnihotri's lawyer Nidhish Mehrotra sent a legal notice to Tanushree for claiming the filmmaker indulged in inappropriate behaviour on the sets of his 2005 movie, 'Chocolate'.

"The allegations levelled against my client Mr. Vivek Agnihotri by Ms. Tanushree Dutta for misbehaviour and/or harassment are absolutely false, frivolous and vexatious," read the notice.

It further stated that the allegations are "deliberate and have been borne with an intent to attract publicity."

Earlier in a statement, Tanushree revealed she had received a notice from actor Nana Patekar as well. "I have been slapped with two legal notices today. One from Nana Patekar and another from Vivek Agnihotri. This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment, humiliation and injustice in India," she said.

Tanushree has alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film 'Horn Ok Pleasss'. She has accused him of harassing her while shooting for a special dance number in the movie and also claimed that dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya teamed up against her.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Vivek Agnihotri Delhi Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Deports Seven Rohingyas To Myanmar After SC Refuses To Intervene
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters