Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu In Quarantine, won't Be India's Flagbearer In Opening Ceremony

A Japanese volunteer is likely to carry the Indian national flag at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Tuesday after Mariyappan Thangavelu was forced into quarantine for possible exposure to COVID-19 during his flight to Tokyo. (More Sports News)

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) had announced that Thangavelu will lead the country’s delegation into Japan’s National Stadium. Mariyappan booked his place at the Paralympic Games when he finished third at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships.

But with little time to name a replacement flag-bearer, the honour to carry the 'tri-colour' is likely to be given to a volunteer. The ceremony starts 4:30 PM IST. The opening ceremony will be telecast Live on Eurosport/HD. The Live feed from Eurosport will also be streamed on the Discovery+ app.

Mariyappan, who would be competing in the men’s high jump F42 event, is allowed to train but have specific timings. F42 category is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs.

Meanwhile, IPC officials are talking to organisers for an Indian flagbearer.

The 26-year-old from Salem in Tamil Nadu had won India’s first gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics with a jump of 1.89 metres. And he was subsequently honoured with India's highest sporting award, the Khel Ratna.

It was earlier reported that six officials five para-athletes and six officials were allowed to take part in the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer paralympics. Besides Mariyappan, other athletes who were expected to take part in the ceremony were discus thrower Vinod Kumar, javelin thrower Tek Chand and powerlifters Jaideep and Sakina Khatun.

India are being represented by 54 athletes -- the biggest ever -- and the country is expecting its best medal haul this time.

In view of the surging COVID-19 cases in Tokyo, fans have been banned from the Paralympics, just like the preceding Olympic Games.

