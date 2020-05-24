May 24, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  SAI Gives Rs 30,000 Each To 2749 Khelo India Athletes

SAI Gives Rs 30,000 Each To 2749 Khelo India Athletes

The allowance includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes.

PTI 24 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
SAI Gives Rs 30,000 Each To 2749 Khelo India Athletes
A photograph of the 2018 Khelo India School Games.
Twitter: Khelo India
SAI Gives Rs 30,000 Each To 2749 Khelo India Athletes
outlookindia.com
2020-05-24T20:18:30+0530

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Sunday said that it has deposited Rs 30,000 each as out of pocket allowance in accounts of 2749 Khelo India athletes, adding up to Rs 8.25 crore in all.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

"The money has been transferred to the bank accounts of the athletes on May 22, 2020. A total of 2893 athletes will be given the OPA for the period, with the funds to the remaining 144 athletes to be transferred by the end of May 2020," a press release from SAI said.

The allowance is for the first quarter of 2020-21.

The allowance includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes.

The release further said that athletes from 35 states and union territories have been given the OPA in 21 sporting disciplines with the maximum number of them from Maharashtra (386), Haryana (381), Delhi (225), Punjab (202) and Tamil Nadu (165).

The OPA is Rs 1.20 lakh annually and is a part of the Khelo India scholarship of Rs 6.28 lakh that is given to each athlete selected under the scheme, annually.

Next Story >>

Indian Chief Boxing Coach Not Satisfied With Home Training, Eager For National Camp To Start

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos