August 25, 2020
Corona
Ronaldinho Released From House Arrest In Paraguay

Former Barcelona and Brazil star Ronaldinho and his brother, Roberto Assis, were jailed in March after entering Paraguay with fake passports

Omnisport 25 August 2020
FILE - Ronaldinho talks as he walks escorted by Police officers in Asuncion, Paraguay on March 7, 2020
AP Photo/Jorge Saenz
2020-08-25T10:47:20+05:30

Former Barcelona and Brazil star Ronaldinho has been released from house arrest in Paraguay after nearly five months. (More Football News)

Ronaldinho and his brother, Roberto Assis, were jailed in March after entering the country with fake passports.

The pair were then moved to house arrest in a Paraguayan hotel in April after serving 32 days in prison.

READ: Ronaldinho Opens Up On House Arrest

Ronaldinho, a key part of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning squad, and his brother were released from house arrest on Monday.

While Ronaldinho will have to pay a $90,000 fine, his brother was fined $110,000, while travel conditions were imposed on both.

Former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Milan forward Ronaldinho won 97 caps for Brazil between 1999 and 2013, scoring 33 times.

Ronaldinho also won the Ballon d'Or in 2005.

×