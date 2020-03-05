March 05, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Brazil Football Legend Ronaldinho Held In Paraguay For Allegedly Having Fake Passport

Brazil Football Legend Ronaldinho Held In Paraguay For Allegedly Having Fake Passport

Ronaldinho had his Brazilian passport withdrawn in November 2018 after failing to pay a $2.3 million fine for environmental damage incurred during the building of a property in Rio Grande do Sul, in southern Brazil

Agencies 05 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Brazil Football Legend Ronaldinho Held In Paraguay For Allegedly Having Fake Passport
Paraguayan police raided the hotel in Asuncion where Ronaldinho was staying during a trip promote a book and found the false documents.
Courtesy: Twitter
Brazil Football Legend Ronaldinho Held In Paraguay For Allegedly Having Fake Passport
outlookindia.com
2020-03-05T17:34:14+0530

Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother have been detained in Paraguay after allegedly using fake passports to enter the South American country, authorities said Wednesday. (More Football News)

"Ronaldinho will be heard at eight in the morning on Thursday at the prosecutor's office," Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo told reporters.

Paraguayan police raided the hotel in Asuncion where the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner was staying during a trip promote a book and found the false documents, the minister said.

"We are also investigating the responsibility of the authorities who allowed them to enter the country with falsified documents," Acevedo said.

Ronaldinho and his brother had their Brazilian passports withdrawn in November 2018 after failing to pay a $2.3 million fine for environmental damage incurred during the building of a property in Rio Grande do Sul, in southern Brazil.

(AFP)

Next Story >>

Avoid Handshakes! Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Warns Indian Athletes To Be Extra Cautious As Coronavirus Surges

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Ronaldinho Gaucho Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos