Ronaldinho Opens Up On House Arrest Following Fake Passport Row

Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho opened up regarding his house arrest in a hotel in the Paraguayan capital city of Asuncion. (More Cricket News)

The former Barcelona forward was arrested, along with his cavalry, in April for entering the country with forged documents.

After serving 32 days in a Paraguayan prison, Ronaldinho was put under house arrest after he paid his bail bond.

He compared his house arrest to lockdown and stated people understand what it's like to be locked up inside the four walls.

"It has been sixty long days. People in their homes must imagine what it must be like not being able to do what you are used to," Ronaldinho was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

"I think that is something that will remain with us all forever after living in this complicated experience.

"I hope that soon everything will return to normal and we can return to our homes. Hopefully everything will be as before."

The Brazilian also thanked his well-wishers for supporting him during the difficult phase in his life. He reserved high praise for his former club Barcelona, who, according to the report, owns the hotel in which Ronaldinho has been under house arrest for the past couple of months.

"Definitely, Barcelona and I are united forever. It will always be my second city," Ronaldinho said.

"Barcelona always treats me with a lot of love and respect. I thank you with all my heart for the messages and your love."