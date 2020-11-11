Paulo Dybala 'Next Lionel Messi' Should Join Real Madrid Or Barcelona , Says Maurizio Zamparini

Paulo Dybala will become the next Lionel Messi but only if he leaves Juventus and joins a club like Real Madrid or Barcelona, says former Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini.

The Argentina international has struggled for minutes under Andrea Pirlo this term, starting just three of Juve's 10 games in all competitions.

He was criticised for his attitude after being brought on as a second-half substitute in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Lazio and has again been linked with a move away next year.

Zamparini was Palermo president during Dybala's time at the club and has urged the 26-year-old to take his previous advice and depart the Allianz Stadium at the earliest possible opportunity.

Asked about previously labelling Dybala "the new Messi", Zamparini told Tuttosport: "Yes and I am still convinced about that. Why should I have changed my mind?

"Besides being a champion, Paulo is also a very good guy. I can't understand why many people forget that.

"Paulo should have followed my advice from three years ago, which was to leave Turin. I told him clearly: 'Paulo, for your own good, you must leave Juventus.'

"He plays fantasy football that is more suited to Spanish teams like Barcelona or Real Madrid. But he has always told me he feels good at Juventus."

He added: "Paulo is a champion and not a deputy. At Juventus they have Cristiano Ronaldo, a true phenomenon, and Dybala must play against Ronaldo with another big team.

"Ronaldo is like [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic – very strong players with an incredible personality and crazy experience. They are two champions I would have liked to have had.

"With Cristiano at Juventus, however, I advise Paulo to become a number one choice elsewhere."

Dybala has yet to score in his three Serie A outings in 2020-21, despite managing nine shots, behind only Alvaro Morata (11) and Ronaldo (21) among Juve players.

He has created four chances, which ranks below Aaron Ramsey (eight), Juan Cuadrado, Alvaro Morata (both 10) and Dejan Kulusevski (11).

But Zamparini is shocked the forward is not given more opportunities by Pirlo, who was brought in as Maurizio Sarri's successor after their Champions League exit to Lyon last season.

"When I listen to football shows, people talk about the Juventus line-up and forget all about Dybala. I don't understand why. That Dybala is not a starter in Serie A is a blasphemy," he said.

