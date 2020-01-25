Padma Awards: Mary Kom To Be Conferred Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan For PV Sindhu

Celebrated boxer M C Mary Kom will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, while world champion shuttler P V Sindhu will be bestowed with the Padma Bhushan among eight sportspersons named for the prestigious honours on Saturday. (More Sports News)
The names were announced by the government on the eve of the Republic Day.
The 36-year-old Mary Kom, also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics while also being crowned as world champion six times in an illustrious career.
The 24-year-old Sindhu is a silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is also the only Indian world champion in badminton.
Sindhu has also won four other World Championships medals -- 2 silver and 2 bronze -- besides the gold she won last year.
The other six sportspersons were named for Padma Shri. They are cricketer Zaheer Khan, current Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, former Indian men's hockey player M P Ganesh, shooter Jitu Rai, former Indian women's football team captain Bembem Oinam and archer Tarundeep Rai.
New Zealand Vs India, 1st T20, Highlights, Auckland: Shreyas Iyer Leads India To Opening Victory
India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket Live Streaming: How To Watch The Series Opener Of IND's Tour Of NZ 2020
ICC U-19 World Cup, IND Vs NZ Highlights: India Beat New Zealand By 44 runs (DLS), Meet Australia In Quarter-Final
India Vs New Zealand: Full Series Schedule, Live Streaming And Live TV Details
83: Ranveer Singh Introduces Dhairya Karwa As 'The Flamboyant All Rounder' Ravi Shastri In The New Poster
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Embassy 'Closely Monitoring' Situation; Chennai Airport To Screen Those Coming From China
Explained: All You Need To Know About The Coronavirus From China