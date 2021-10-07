Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Live Streaming Of First-ever Concurrent IPL Double-header: When And Where To Watch SRH Vs MI, RCB Vs DC Matches Live

The league phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 concludes on Friday with two matches kicking off at the same time. Check matches and telecast details.

Both the matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch live action on the Star Sports Network. | Composite: IPL Photos

2021-10-07T17:10:43+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 5:10 pm

For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), two matches will start at the same time on Friday (October 8) in the UAE.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi while Royal Challengers Bangalore face table-toppers Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

According to the broadcasters, "since the tournament is at a crucial stage and all eyes will be on the final day, the last two games will be played concurrently giving fans a double dose of excitement and edge-of-the-seat action."

The final standings of the IPL 2021 to decide the top four and who play whom in the playoffs will be decided after the matches. Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad are already out of the playoff reckoning and they can spoil Rohit Sharma & Co's hopes. In another match, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore go head-to-head with table toppers Delhi Capitals in what could serve to be a warm-up for the playoffs for both teams.

Where to watch?

Both the matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

IPL 2021, Match 55: SRH vs MI - Star Sports 2 (SD+HD), Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 SD, Star Maa Gold, Star Vijay Super, Star Suvarna Plus, & Star Gold Select (SD+HD).
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Time: 7:30 PM IST/06:00 PM local

IPL 2021, Match 56: RCB vs DC - Star Sports 1 (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD+HD), Select 1 (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE
Time: 7:30 PM IST/06:00 PM local

Live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required).

