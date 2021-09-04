Live, India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Suhas Yathiraj, Avani Lekhara In Focus As IND Eye More Medals

India can have a perfect weekend and finish the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics campaign on a high. After a rich haul of medals on Friday and Saturday, the final day at the Games will see Indian para-athletes vying for medals in shooting and badminton. India has so far won 17 medals and is 25th in the standings. Overall, China continues to dominate the Games with a whopping 200 medals, including 93 gold (on Saturday). Follow Sunday's live updates of India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 here.

And the focus will be on shuttlers Suhas Yathiraj and Krishna Nagar who will feature in the men's singles finals of SL4 class and SH6 class respectively. Tarun Dhillon too stayed in contention for a bronze after losing his semifinals while the duo of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli will fight for the bronze medal in the mixed SL3-SL5 class. But the action will start with shooters Sidhartha Babu, Deepak and golden-girl Avani Lekhara in R6 Mixed 50m Air Rifle Prone -SH1 class qualification. They are expected to reach the medal round. Lekhara has already won gold and bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Lekhara will be India's flag-bearer during the closing ceremony later in the afternoon. The 19-year-old trailblazer Lekhara had won a gold in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event on Monday before claiming the 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze on Friday. Shot-putter Tek Chand was India's flag-bearer for the Paralympics opening ceremony on August 24 after he replaced high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu at the last minute.

