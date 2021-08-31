Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Medal Tally And Where India Stands

Like Olympics, China is dominating Tokyo 2020 Paralympics too. The country has won whopping 59 gold, 37 silver and 31 bronze medals. (More Sports News)

China is followed by Britain in second position with 28 gold, 22 silver and 23 bronze medals.

Russia is third with 22 gold, 12 silver and 33 bronze medals, while United States of America are fourth with 20 gold 21 silver and 12 bronze medal.

India on Tuesday added bronze medal in 10m air pistol shooting from Singhraj Adhana. India’s two medals have come from Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara.

Medal tally (As on Aug 31, updated till 1:30 PM IST )

Gold Silver Bronze Total

1) China 59 37 31 127

2) Britain 28 22 23 73

3) RPC 22 12 33 67

4) USA 20 21 12 53

5) Australia 13 19 18 50

6) Brazil 13 9 15 37

7) Netherlands 13 9 7 29

8) Ukraine 12 29 15 56

9) Italy 10 11 13 34

10) Azerbaijan 9 0 4 13

29) India 2 4 2 8

