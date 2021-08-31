Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Medal Tally And Where India Stands

August 31, 2021
India has eight medals which include 2 gold. Checkout the latest medal tally of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 here

The medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games have braille writing on the front.
Like Olympics, China is dominating Tokyo 2020 Paralympics too. The country has won whopping 59 gold, 37 silver and 31 bronze medals. (More Sports News)

China is followed by Britain in second position with 28 gold, 22 silver and 23 bronze medals.

Russia is third with 22 gold, 12 silver and 33 bronze medals, while United States of America are fourth with 20 gold 21 silver and 12 bronze medal.

India on Tuesday added bronze medal in 10m air pistol shooting from Singhraj Adhana. India’s two medals have come from Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara.

  Medal tally (As on Aug 31, updated till 1:30 PM IST )

                            Gold       Silver     Bronze        Total

 1) China                 59          37         31             127

 2) Britain               28           22         23             73

 3) RPC                   22            12         33            67

  4) USA                   20                 21          12            53

 5) Australia               13           19         18            50

 6) Brazil                  13            9          15            37

 7) Netherlands          13          9             7            29    

 8) Ukraine              12           29         15            56

 9) Italy                    10           11         13            34

  10) Azerbaijan          9            0          4             13

.................

..........

.................

29) India                  2             4           2              8

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

