Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
IPL 2021, Playoffs Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venues And How To Watch

Kolkata Knight Riders became the fourth and final team to book an IPL 2021 playoff spot. Check full playoffs schedule, squads and telecast details.

Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders remain in contention to win IPL 2021. | Courtesy: BCCI

2021-10-09T00:42:15+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 12:42 am

The league phase of two-legged Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 ended on Friday with a concurrent double-header in the UAE.

Points Table | Schedule & Results | News

In Dubai, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rishabh pant's Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a thriller with Srikar Bharat hitting Avesh Khan for a six off the last ball. Irrespective of the intensity, the clash was more of a warm-up between the two teams that have already qualified for the playoffs.

But in Abu Dhabi, stakes were much bigger with five-time champions Mumbai Indians' up against odds. They needed to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by some 171 runs. And it was nigh impossible, even after scoring 235/9.

Kolkata Knight Riders thus joined Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the playoffs.

Here's all you need to know about the playoffs:

Delhi Capitals were already assured of a top-placed finish after accumulating 20 points from 13 matches so far (10 wins). And ended the league phase with a seven-wicket defeat against Virat Kohli's RCB.

Despite their seven-wicket win against DC, RCB finished third, behind MS Dhoni's CDK. Both the teams have 18 points each. KKR completed the top four with 14 points.

The top-two finishers will have two chances to qualify for the final -- first through Qualifier 1. The losers in the first qualifier then take on the winners of Eliminator between the third and fourth-placed teams in Qualifier 2.

IPL 2021 Playoffs Schedule

DC play CSK in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on October 10, while the Eliminator between RCB and KKR will be played in Sharjah on October 11. Qualifier 2 is scheduled for October 13, in Sharjah.

How to watch

TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hostar

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ripal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Steven Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Lalit Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Lukman Meriwala.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Suresh Raina, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Navdeep Saini, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Pavan Deshpande.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni Eoin Morgan Rishabh Pant UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Live streaming Schedule and Fixtures Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Delhi Capitals Sports
