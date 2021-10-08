Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
SRH Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Mumbai Indians Need To Win By 171 Runs

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are staring at elimination from IPL 2021. Get live cricket scores and updates of SRH vs MI here.

Mumbai Indians will need a miracle to make the IPL 2021 playoffs this time. Follow live cricket scores of SRH vs MI here. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

2021-10-08T17:26:05+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 5:26 pm

IPL 2021 Match 55

  • Mumbai Indians

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad

Teams will be announced at the toss

  • 5:23 PM

    Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians. MI have everything to play for but have an insurmountable job to do to make the IPL 2021 playoffs. Their negative run-rate and poor run in the UAE leg of IPL has come to hurt them. MI will hope to bat first, score big and quickly too. Can they?

    Points Table | RCB Vs DC Scores

    Here's the match preview

    The odds are clearly stacked against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi tonight. The defending champions are standing in the exit queue and need to do some absurd things to be able to progress to the IPL 2021 playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders virtually ended MI's hope of grabbing the available fourth slot with a 86-run victory against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. KKR now have the best run-rate (0.587) in the tournament, better than even Delhi Capitals, who are No. 1 on the points table with a net run rate of 0.526. Mumbai Indians, who have a negative run rate of 0.048, have to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 171 runs to leapfrog KKR into the fourth place and if MI bowl first, some unthinkable calculations will be needed. Sunrisers Hyderabad have nothing to lose. Kane Williamson's team, who have just three wins, will like to finish a poor season on a high. And they will have extra belief against Mumbai Indians after having beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore by four runs in their last match on October 6. It is unlikely that SRH will throw in the towel from the very start and let MI prevail as per their wish. Follow live cricket scores of SRH vs MI here.

