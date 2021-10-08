Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Bangalore's Batting Vs Delhi's Bowling

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will like to sort out operational issues ahead of the IPL 2021 knockouts. Follow RCB vs DC live cricket scores and updates.

Both RCB and DC are in the playoffs and will like to enter the knockout phase of IPL 2021 on a winning note. Follow live cricket scores of RCB vs DC here. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

2021-10-08T17:55:16+05:30
Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 5:55 pm

While all eyes will be on the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match, both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will look to iron out small issues ahead of the knockout stage of IPL 2021. DC are guaranteed to finish in the top 2 but will like to end the league stage with a win. They defeated Chennai Super Kings in a close contest in their last match but what will worry them is losing four top and middle-order batsmen in a space of 37 balls. Marcus Stoinis' non-availability has added to DC's middle-order crisis but the time is coming where the gaps have to be quickly plugged. RCB are coming off a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Glenn Maxwell's form has been remarkable and RCB's success story this season has largely been due to their death bowling that has been handled very well by Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of RCB vs DC in Dubai.

Live Scorecard | SRH Vs MI Scorecard | Points Table

 

