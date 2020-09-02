Inter Complete Fixtures: Antonio Conte's Nerazzurri Face Juventus Showdown On Penultimate Day

Inter are scheduled to face Juventus in Turin on the penultimate day of the Serie A season in what could be a title-deciding showdown. (More Football News)
Antonio Conte's side finished just a point behind champions Juve in 2019-20 after suffering just four defeats in 38 games, two of which came against the Old Lady.
The Nerazzurri are set to meet Juve on matchday 37 in 2020-21 before concluding the campaign at home to Udinese.
Inter can expect a tricky start to their title challenge. They begin away to Benevento on September 20 before consecutive games against Fiorentina, Lazio and city rivals Milan.
They face Atalanta away on November 8 and Napoli at San Siro on December 16, with their final match before the mid-season break seeing them head to Hellas Verona on December 23.
The home meeting with Juve takes place on January 17 during a month in which Inter are scheduled to play six Serie A matches.
Three of their final four games will be at home, with the games against Juve and Udinese preceded by clashes with Sampdoria and Roma.
The schedule, published on September 2, is subject to change.
| CALENDARIO— Inter (@Inter) September 2, 2020
Eccolo pic.twitter.com/sph2lH3i76
Inter's fixtures in full:
September 20 - Benevento vs Inter
September 27 - Inter vs Fiorentina
October 4 - Lazio vs Inter
October 18 - Inter vs Milan
October 25 - Genoa vs Inter
November 1 - Inter vs Parma
November 8 - Atalanta vs Inter
November 22 - Inter vs Torino
November 29 - Sassuolo vs Inter
December 6 - Inter vs Bologna
December 13 - Cagliari vs Inter
December 16 - Inter vs Napoli
December 20 - Inter vs Spezia
December 23 - Hellas Verona vs Inter
January 3 - Inter vs Crotone
January 6 - Sampdoria vs Inter
January 10 - Roma vs Inter
January 17 - Inter vs Juventus
January 24 - Udinese vs Inter
January 31 - Inter vs Benevento
February 7 - Fiorentina vs Inter
February 14 - Inter vs Lazio
February 21 - Milan vs Inter
February 28 - Inter vs Genoa
March 3 - Parma vs Inter
March 7 - Inter vs Atalanta
March 14 - Torino vs Inter
March 21 - Inter vs Sassuolo
April 3 - Bologna vs Inter
April 11 - Inter vs Cagliari
April 18 - Napoli vs Inter
April 21 - Spezia vs Inter
April 25 - Inter vs Hellas Verona
May 2 - Crotone vs Inter
May 9 - Inter vs Sampdoria
May 12 - Inter vs Roma
May 16 - Juventus vs Inter
May 23 - Inter vs Udinese
