Inter Complete Fixtures: Antonio Conte's Nerazzurri Face Juventus Showdown On Penultimate Day

Inter are scheduled to face Juventus in Turin on the penultimate day of the Serie A season in what could be a title-deciding showdown. (More Football News)

Antonio Conte's side finished just a point behind champions Juve in 2019-20 after suffering just four defeats in 38 games, two of which came against the Old Lady.

The Nerazzurri are set to meet Juve on matchday 37 in 2020-21 before concluding the campaign at home to Udinese.

Inter can expect a tricky start to their title challenge. They begin away to Benevento on September 20 before consecutive games against Fiorentina, Lazio and city rivals Milan.

They face Atalanta away on November 8 and Napoli at San Siro on December 16, with their final match before the mid-season break seeing them head to Hellas Verona on December 23.

The home meeting with Juve takes place on January 17 during a month in which Inter are scheduled to play six Serie A matches.

Three of their final four games will be at home, with the games against Juve and Udinese preceded by clashes with Sampdoria and Roma.

The schedule, published on September 2, is subject to change.

Inter's fixtures in full:

September 20 - Benevento vs Inter

September 27 - Inter vs Fiorentina

October 4 - Lazio vs Inter

October 18 - Inter vs Milan

October 25 - Genoa vs Inter

November 1 - Inter vs Parma

November 8 - Atalanta vs Inter

November 22 - Inter vs Torino

November 29 - Sassuolo vs Inter

December 6 - Inter vs Bologna

December 13 - Cagliari vs Inter

December 16 - Inter vs Napoli

December 20 - Inter vs Spezia

December 23 - Hellas Verona vs Inter

January 3 - Inter vs Crotone

January 6 - Sampdoria vs Inter

January 10 - Roma vs Inter

January 17 - Inter vs Juventus

January 24 - Udinese vs Inter

January 31 - Inter vs Benevento

February 7 - Fiorentina vs Inter

February 14 - Inter vs Lazio

February 21 - Milan vs Inter

February 28 - Inter vs Genoa

March 3 - Parma vs Inter

March 7 - Inter vs Atalanta

March 14 - Torino vs Inter

March 21 - Inter vs Sassuolo

April 3 - Bologna vs Inter

April 11 - Inter vs Cagliari

April 18 - Napoli vs Inter

April 21 - Spezia vs Inter

April 25 - Inter vs Hellas Verona

May 2 - Crotone vs Inter

May 9 - Inter vs Sampdoria

May 12 - Inter vs Roma

May 16 - Juventus vs Inter

May 23 - Inter vs Udinese

