India at Tokyo 2020: July 31 Full Results: PV Sindhu Loses In Semis, Kamalpreet Singh In Discus Final

In Tokyo 2020 on Saturday, boxers Pooja Rani lost her quarter-final bout and Amit Panghal was shocked in his first match. Full results here

Kamalpreet Kaur lit up a dull day for India on Saturday by qualifying for the final of the women's discus.
India had a disappointing day on Saturday (July 31). Medal hopes in archery and shooting evaporated quite quickly and top-seeded boxer Amit Panghal's first-round exit came as a major surprise. PV Sindhu lost her semifinal match against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in a contest that became quite one-sided in the second game and boxer Pooja Rani was no match to her Chinese opponent in a women's middle-weight quarterfinal clash. But there was some cheer from athletics. Kamalpreet Kaur entered the final of the women's discus competition when the more experienced Seema Punia failed to qualify. The Indian women's hockey team defeated South Africa4-3 on the back of a hattrick by Vandana Katariya. But the real good news came later in the day when Great Britain beat Ireland 2-0 and India finished fourth in their group to make the quarterfinals where they will face Australia on August 2. So far, India have a silver won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu last Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | JULY 31 HIGHLIGHTS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 9, July 31 full results

ARCHERY

Men’s individual

Round of 16: Atanu Das lost to Takaharu Furukawa (JPN) 6-4  (FULL REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Women’s discus throw qualification: Group A – Seema Punia (60.57 metres) did not qualify

Women’s discus throw qualification: Group B – Kamalpreet Kaur (64 m) in final

Men’s long jump qualification: Group B – Murali Sreeshankar (7.69 m) finished 25th out of 29 jumpers and exited (FULL REPORT)

BADMINTON

Women’s singles semi-final: PV Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) 21-18, 21-12. Sindhu will play for bronze now. (FULL REPORT)

BOXING

Men’s flyweight (48-52kg) round of 16: Amit Panghal lost to Yuberjen Martinez - 4-1

Women’s middleweight (69-75kg) quarter-final: Pooja Rani lost to Li Qian (CHN) 5-0 (FULL REPORT)

GOLF

Men’s Round After Round 3

Anirban Lahiri - Tied 28th with 6-under 207.

Udayan Mane - Tied 55th with 2-over 215

HOCKEY

Women’s Pool A: India beat South Africa 4-3. Vandana Katariya (4', 17', 49' minutes) scored a hattrick and Neha scored in the 32nd minute. India are in the quarter-finals after finishing fourth in their group. (FULL REPORT)

SAILING

Ganapathy Kelapanda/Varun Thakkar in Men's 49er: Finished 17th out of 19 competitors. Top 10 qualify for the medal round

SHOOTING

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions

Tejaswini Sawant (33rd) and Anjum Moudgil (15th) failed to qualify. (FULL REPORT)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

