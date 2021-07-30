Live, India at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Atanu Das Eyes Archery Medal, Big Test For PV Sindhu In Semis

Giant-killer Atanu Das will be India's last hope of a medal from archery from Tokyo Olympics 2020. On Saturday, Das will line up in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's individual event against Japan's Takaharu Furukawa, who is a silver medallist at London 2012 and won bronze in the team event in Tokyo 2020. The spotlight will also be on rifle shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil while boxer Pooja Rani can do a Lovlina Borgohain if she can win her middle-weight quarter-final bout against China's Li Qian, a Rio 2016 bronze medallist. In the afternoon session, PV Sindhu's women's badminton singles semifinal clash with nemesis Tai Tzu-Ying will grab all the attention. So far, India have a silver won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu last Saturday. (July 31 INDIA SCHEDULE | MEDAL TALLY | NEWS)





Day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 shooting competition on Saturday will see former world champion Tejaswini Sawant’s Olympic debut alongside the seasoned campaigner Anjum Moudil, who is also making her Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020. The duo are India's top bets in the women’s 50-metre Rifle 3 Positions (kneeling, prone and standing) but they first have to overcome the qualification round. The top 8 in a 38-strong field will play the final round.



While the shooters and Atanu Das can win direct medals on Saturday, Pooja Rani and PV Sindhu can guarantee another two. Sindhu has been in emphatic form and her win against Akane Yamaguchi showed that the Rio 2016 silver medallist wants to change the colour of the medal this time. But Tai Tzu-Ying is a tough customer having beaten Sindhu 13 times in 20 encounters.



Top seed Amit Panghal will start his Tokyo 2020 boxing campaign. Going by current form, Panghal has been fancied to win a medal on his Olympic debut but the Haryana boxer will have to land his punches properly to impress the judges. During the Asian championships in Dubai in June, Panghal had cried foul on the way judges scored his final 52 kg bout with arch-rival Shakhobidin Zoirov.

