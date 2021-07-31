Live, PV Sindhu Vs Tai Tzu-Ying, Tokyo Olympics, Women's Singles Semis: Sindhu Faces Her Nemesis

Rio 2016 silver medallist and world champion PV Sindhu perhaps faces her greatest test at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Having beaten Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in a well-contested quarterfinal match of the women's badminton singles competition on Friday, Sindhu will have to dig deep into her reserves of energy and find that extra edge to topple Tai Tzu-Ying, who has tormented the Indian repeatedly. Get live updates and scores of PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying here.

PREVIEW

The match against Tai Tzu-Ying will test how much the 27-year-old Sindhu has improved her mental stamina in the last year or so. The second-seeded Tai Tzu-Ying is not only a crafty player but has psyched out Sindhu every time they have clashed in recent times.

PV Sindhu is eyeing back-to-back Olympic medals. AP photo

Having beaten Sindhu in her last three matches against Sindhu, the Chinese Taipei player has a 13-5 win-loss record against the Indian superstar, who needs to overcome the mental barrier against the second seed.

PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-Ying both played tough quarterfinal matches. Sindhu warded off a resurgent Yamaguchi 21-13 and 22-20 after the Japanese had bridged a six-point deficit and threatened to force a third game.

In Rio, Tai Tzu-Ying lost to PV SInghu in Round of 16. AP photo

Tai Tzu-Ying, 26, actually played a more demanding match. She came back from a game down to beat No. 5 seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 14-21, 21-18, 21-18. Both players were left exhausted after their respective last eight matches.

China’s top seed Chen Yufei and No. 8 seed He Bing Jiao will contest the other semifinal.

