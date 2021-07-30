India at Tokyo 2020: July 30 Schedule, Where To Get Live Streaming - Focus On PV Sindhu, Atanu Das

India can potentially win two medals and guarantee themselves another two at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday (July 31). Archer Atanu Das and shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil will be in action in medal rounds while PV Sindhu will feature in the semifinals of the women's badminton singles and boxer Pooja Rani is a win away from a medal, similar to what Lovlina Borgohain did on Friday. You will be able to see all the matches live on SONY's TV and digital channels. Boxer Amit Panghal will start his Tokyo 2020 campaign while the women's hockey team will seek to win their second straight match after beating Ireland 1-0 on Friday. So far, India have a silver won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu last Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | July 30 RESULTS)
India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 9, July 31 full schedule
**All times are in India Standard Time (IST)**
ARCHERY
Men’s individual
Round of 16: Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (JPN) – 7:18 AM IST
Quarter-finals: If Atanu Das qualifies - 11:15 AM IST
Semi-finals: If Atanu Das qualifies - 12:15 PM IST
Bronze medal match: If Atanu Das qualifies - 1:00 PM IST
Final: If Atanu Das qualifies - 1:15 PM IST
ATHLETICS
Women’s discus throw qualification: Group A – Seema Punia – 6:00 AM IST
Women’s discus throw qualification: Group B – Kamalpreet Kaur – 7:25 AM IST
Men’s long jump qualification: Group B – Murali Sreeshankar – 3:30 PM IST
BADMINTON
Women’s singles semi-final: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying - Roughly around 3:20 PM IST
BOXING
Men’s flyweight (48-52kg) round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Martinez - 7:30 AM IST
Women’s middleweight (69-75kg) quarter-final: Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (CHN) – 3:36 PM IST
GOLF
Men’s Round 2 (continued) and Round 3
Anirban Lahiri - 4:15 AM IST onwards
Udayan Mane - 9:30 AM IST onwards
HOCKEY
Women’s Pool A: India vs South Africa – 6:30 AM IST
SAILING
Ganapathy Kelapanda/Varun Thakkar in Men's 49er: Race 10, 11 and 12 - 8:35 AM IST
SHOOTING
Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions
Qualification: Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil - 8:30 AM IST
Final: If either qualify - 12:30 PM IST
WHERE TO WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE
Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.
Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.
On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.
