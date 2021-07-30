July 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India at Tokyo 2020: July 30 Schedule, Where To Get Live Streaming - Focus On PV Sindhu, Atanu Das

India at Tokyo 2020: July 30 Schedule, Where To Get Live Streaming - Focus On PV Sindhu, Atanu Das

In Tokyo 2020 on Saturday, boxer Pooja Rani is a win away from securing at least a bronze medal for India. Watch live action

Outlook Web Bureau 30 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:31 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India at Tokyo 2020: July 30 Schedule, Where To Get Live Streaming - Focus On PV Sindhu, Atanu Das
Top seed in 52 kg class, Amit Panghal starts his Tokyo Olympics boxing campaign on Saturday.
Courtesy: BFI
India at Tokyo 2020: July 30 Schedule, Where To Get Live Streaming - Focus On PV Sindhu, Atanu Das
outlookindia.com
2021-07-30T20:31:44+05:30

India can potentially win two medals and guarantee themselves another two at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday (July 31). Archer Atanu Das and shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil will be in action in medal rounds while PV Sindhu will feature in the semifinals of the women's badminton singles and boxer Pooja Rani is a win away from a medal, similar to what Lovlina Borgohain did on Friday. You will be able to see all the matches live on SONY's TV and digital channels.  Boxer Amit Panghal will start his Tokyo 2020 campaign while the women's hockey team will seek to win their second straight match after beating Ireland 1-0 on Friday. So far, India have a silver won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu last Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | July 30 RESULTS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 9, July 31 full schedule

**All times are in India Standard Time (IST)**

ARCHERY

Men’s individual

Round of 16: Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (JPN) – 7:18 AM IST

Quarter-finals: If Atanu Das qualifies - 11:15 AM IST

Semi-finals: If Atanu Das qualifies - 12:15 PM IST

Bronze medal match: If Atanu Das qualifies - 1:00 PM IST

Final: If Atanu Das qualifies - 1:15 PM IST

ATHLETICS

Women’s discus throw qualification: Group A – Seema Punia – 6:00 AM IST

Women’s discus throw qualification: Group B – Kamalpreet Kaur – 7:25 AM IST

Men’s long jump qualification: Group B – Murali Sreeshankar – 3:30 PM IST

BADMINTON

Women’s singles semi-final: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying - Roughly around 3:20 PM IST

BOXING

Men’s flyweight (48-52kg) round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Martinez - 7:30 AM IST

Women’s middleweight (69-75kg) quarter-final: Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (CHN) – 3:36 PM IST

GOLF

Men’s Round 2 (continued) and Round 3

Anirban Lahiri - 4:15 AM IST onwards

Udayan Mane - 9:30 AM IST onwards

HOCKEY

Women’s Pool A: India vs South Africa – 6:30 AM IST

SAILING

Ganapathy Kelapanda/Varun Thakkar in Men's 49er: Race 10, 11 and 12 - 8:35 AM IST

SHOOTING

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions

Qualification: Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil - 8:30 AM IST

Final: If either qualify - 12:30 PM IST

WHERE TO WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE

Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.

On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Fouaad Mirza And Seigneur Medicott Conclude Dressage Round With 28.00 Penalties

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Amit Panghal Atanu Das P.V. Sindhu Pooja Rani Tokyo Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos