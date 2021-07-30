India at Tokyo 2020: July 30 Schedule, Where To Get Live Streaming - Focus On PV Sindhu, Atanu Das

India can potentially win two medals and guarantee themselves another two at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday (July 31). Archer Atanu Das and shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil will be in action in medal rounds while PV Sindhu will feature in the semifinals of the women's badminton singles and boxer Pooja Rani is a win away from a medal, similar to what Lovlina Borgohain did on Friday. You will be able to see all the matches live on SONY's TV and digital channels. Boxer Amit Panghal will start his Tokyo 2020 campaign while the women's hockey team will seek to win their second straight match after beating Ireland 1-0 on Friday. So far, India have a silver won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu last Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | July 30 RESULTS)



India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 9, July 31 full schedule



**All times are in India Standard Time (IST)**



ARCHERY



Men’s individual



Round of 16: Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (JPN) – 7:18 AM IST



Quarter-finals: If Atanu Das qualifies - 11:15 AM IST



Semi-finals: If Atanu Das qualifies - 12:15 PM IST



Bronze medal match: If Atanu Das qualifies - 1:00 PM IST



Final: If Atanu Das qualifies - 1:15 PM IST



ATHLETICS



Women’s discus throw qualification: Group A – Seema Punia – 6:00 AM IST



Women’s discus throw qualification: Group B – Kamalpreet Kaur – 7:25 AM IST



Men’s long jump qualification: Group B – Murali Sreeshankar – 3:30 PM IST



BADMINTON



Women’s singles semi-final: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying - Roughly around 3:20 PM IST



BOXING



Men’s flyweight (48-52kg) round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Martinez - 7:30 AM IST



Women’s middleweight (69-75kg) quarter-final: Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (CHN) – 3:36 PM IST



GOLF



Men’s Round 2 (continued) and Round 3



Anirban Lahiri - 4:15 AM IST onwards



Udayan Mane - 9:30 AM IST onwards



HOCKEY



Women’s Pool A: India vs South Africa – 6:30 AM IST



SAILING



Ganapathy Kelapanda/Varun Thakkar in Men's 49er: Race 10, 11 and 12 - 8:35 AM IST



SHOOTING



Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions



Qualification: Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil - 8:30 AM IST



Final: If either qualify - 12:30 PM IST



WHERE TO WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE



Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.



Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.



On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

