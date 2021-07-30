India at Tokyo 2020 On July 30: Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu Bring Cheer As Deepika Kumari Fails Again

It was a good Friday for India at the Tokyo Olympics. While Lovlina Borgohain guaranteed India a boxing medal and PV Sindhu took a step closer to a podium finish in badminton, both Indian hockey teams won their group matches. While Indian women defeated Ireland 1-0 for their first group win after three defeats, Indian men got the better of a gritty Japanese team 5-3. Archer Deepika Kumari's third Olympics also went in vain and India's fastest sprinter Dutee Chand was a big disappointment. India's shooters continued their poor run and both Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol. (MEDAL TALLY | July 30 HIGHLIGHTS)



India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 8, July 30 full results



ARCHERY



Women’s individual



Round of 16: Deepika Kumari beat Ksenia Perova (ROC) 6-5 in a shootoff



Quarter-finals: Deepika lost to top seed An San of South Korea 6-0



ATHLETICS



Men’s 3000m steeplechase: Heat 2 - Avinash Sable clocked 8:18.12 (new national record) to finish seventh in his heats and 13th overall among 41 runners



Men’s 400m hurdles: Heat 5 - MP Jabir clocked 50.77 seconds to finish seventh and last. Overall, he was 33rd among 36 runners.



Women’s 100m heats: Dutee Chand clocked 11.54 seconds to finish seventh out of eighth runners. Overall, she finished 45th among 54 sprinters.



Mixed 4x400m relay: Heat 2 - India (Anas, Veeramani, Venkatesan, Arokia) finished eight and last but with a season's best timing of 3:19.93.



BADMINTON



Women’s singles quarter-finals: PV Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi (JPN) 21-13, 22-20 to enter semis



BOXING



Women’s lightweight (57-60kg) Round of 16: Simranjit Kaur lost to Sudaporn Seesondee (THA) 5-0



Women’s welterweight (64-69kg) Quarter-finals: Lovlina Borgohain beat Nien-Chin Chen (TPE) 4-1 to ensure at least a bronze for India



EQUESTRIANISM





Eventing Individual Dressage: Fouaad Mirza has a provisional rank of seventh.



GOLF



Men’s Round 2



Udayan Mane - tied 57th after 2-under 69 in Round 2



Anirban Lahiri - tied 20th after even par through 16 holes in Round 2 due to weather interruption.



HOCKEY



Women’s Pool A: India beat Ireland 1-0 for first win in four matches. Navneet Kaur scored in the 57th minute



Men’s Pool A: India beat Japan 5-3. Gurjant Singh (2), Simranjeet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma scored for India, who are already in quarterfinals.



SAILING



Women’s Laser Radial: Race 9 and 10 - Nethra Kumanan finished 35th overall to exit



Men’s 49er: Race 7, 8 and 9 - KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar are 17th with three more races to go



Men’s Laser Standard: Race 9 and 10 - Vishnu Saravanan finished 20th overall to exit



SHOOTING



Women’s 25m pistol



Manu Bhaker finished 15th and Rahi Sarnobat 32nd. This was the Indian pistol shooters’ final event at Tokyo 2020

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine