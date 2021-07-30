India at Tokyo 2020 On July 30: Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu Bring Cheer As Deepika Kumari Fails Again

July 30, 2021
Lovlina Borgohain defeated a former world champion to assure India a boxing medal at Tokyo 2020.

Gurjant Singh scored twice in India's 5-3 win against Japan in a Tokyo 2020 men's hockey group match on Friday.
It was a good Friday for India at the Tokyo Olympics. While Lovlina Borgohain guaranteed India a boxing medal and PV Sindhu took a step closer to a podium finish in badminton, both Indian hockey teams won their group matches. While Indian women defeated Ireland 1-0 for their first group win after three defeats, Indian men got the better of a gritty Japanese team 5-3. Archer Deepika Kumari's third Olympics also went in vain and India's fastest sprinter Dutee Chand was a big disappointment. India's shooters continued their poor run and both Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol. (MEDAL TALLY | July 30 HIGHLIGHTS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 8, July 30 full results

ARCHERY

Women’s individual

Round of 16: Deepika Kumari beat Ksenia Perova (ROC) 6-5 in a shootoff

Quarter-finals: Deepika lost to top seed An San of South Korea 6-0

ATHLETICS

Men’s 3000m steeplechase: Heat 2 - Avinash Sable clocked 8:18.12 (new national record) to finish seventh in his heats and 13th overall among 41 runners

Men’s 400m hurdles: Heat 5 - MP Jabir clocked 50.77 seconds to finish seventh and last. Overall, he was 33rd among 36 runners.

Women’s 100m heats: Dutee Chand clocked 11.54 seconds to finish seventh out of eighth runners. Overall, she finished 45th among 54 sprinters.

Mixed 4x400m relay: Heat 2 - India (Anas, Veeramani, Venkatesan, Arokia) finished eight and last but with a season's best timing of 3:19.93.

BADMINTON

Women’s singles quarter-finals: PV Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi (JPN) 21-13, 22-20 to enter semis

BOXING

Women’s lightweight (57-60kg) Round of 16: Simranjit Kaur lost to  Sudaporn Seesondee (THA) 5-0

Women’s welterweight (64-69kg) Quarter-finals: Lovlina Borgohain beat Nien-Chin Chen (TPE) 4-1 to ensure at least a bronze for India

EQUESTRIANISM


Eventing Individual Dressage: Fouaad Mirza has a provisional rank of seventh.

GOLF

Men’s Round 2

Udayan Mane - tied 57th after 2-under 69 in Round 2

Anirban Lahiri - tied 20th after even par through 16 holes in Round 2 due to weather interruption.

HOCKEY

Women’s Pool A: India beat Ireland 1-0 for first win in four matches. Navneet Kaur scored in the 57th minute

Men’s Pool A: India beat Japan 5-3. Gurjant Singh (2), Simranjeet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma scored for India, who are already in quarterfinals.

SAILING

Women’s Laser Radial: Race 9 and 10 - Nethra Kumanan finished 35th overall to exit

Men’s 49er: Race 7, 8 and 9 - KC Ganapathy/Varun Thakkar are 17th with three more races to go

Men’s Laser Standard: Race 9 and 10 - Vishnu Saravanan finished 20th overall to exit

SHOOTING

Women’s 25m pistol

Manu Bhaker finished 15th and Rahi Sarnobat 32nd. This was the Indian pistol shooters’ final event at Tokyo 2020

