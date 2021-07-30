July 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India Women Hockey Team Keeps QF Hopes Alive With Late Winner Against Ireland At Tokyo Olympics

India Women Hockey Team Keeps QF Hopes Alive With Late Winner Against Ireland At Tokyo Olympics

India will now need to win their final Pool A match against South Africa on Saturday and hope for Ireland to face defeat at the hands of Great Britain

PTI 30 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:20 am
India forward Lalremsiami (20) falls over Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran (1) during a women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/John Locher
The Indian women's hockey team scored a late goal to eke out a narrow 1-0 victory over Ireland in a must-win penultimate pool match to stay alive in the Olympics in Tokyo on Friday.

Needing a win to keep their hopes alive after three consecutive losses, India waited anxiously for 57 minutes before Navneet Kaur scored the winner to keep her side in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth.

India will now need to win their final Pool A match against South Africa on Saturday and hope for Ireland to face defeat at the hands of Great Britain to seal their quarterfinal berth.

The top four teams from each pool qualify for the knockout stage.

Tokyo Olympics: Japan To Widen COVID-19 Emergency After Record Spike Amid Games

PTI Tokyo Japan Hockey India At Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympic Games India Women's Hockey Team Sports

