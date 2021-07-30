July 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Avinash Sable Shatters Indian National Record But Misses Tokyo Olympics Steeplechase Final

Avinash Sable Shatters Indian National Record But Misses Tokyo Olympics Steeplechase Final

The 26-year-old Sable clocked 8 minutes 18.12 seconds in heat number 2 to finish seventh and better his earlier national record of 8:20.20

PTI 30 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:33 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Avinash Sable Shatters Indian National Record But Misses Tokyo Olympics Steeplechase Final
Runners compete in a heat of the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Avinash Sable Shatters Indian National Record But Misses Tokyo Olympics Steeplechase Final
outlookindia.com
2021-07-30T07:33:17+05:30

India's Avinash Sable shattered his own 3000m steeplechase national record but failed to qualify for the final despite clocking a better time than the top three in another heat race of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Friday.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

The 26-year-old Sable clocked 8 minutes 18.12 seconds in heat number 2 to finish seventh and better his earlier national record of 8:20.20 that he set during the Federation Cup in March.

But he was unlucky to miss the finals cut as only the top-three finishers from each heat are automatic qualifiers. The top-three from heat number 3 ran in slower time than him.

Fifteen athletes -- the best three in each of the three heats and the next six fastest athletes across all the qualifying heats -- qualify for the final.

Sable ended seventh-best across all the qualifying heats and 13th overall.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

SL Vs IND: Indian Contingent Leaves Sri Lankan Shores, Krunal Pandya Remains In Isolation

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Tokyo Japan Athletics India At Olympic Games Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos