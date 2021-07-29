Live Updates, India at Tokyo 2020: D-Day For Deepika Kumari, Manu Bhaker

India's medal drought after Mirabai Chanu's silver on Saturday could end on Friday. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, archer Deepika Kumari and young shooter Manu Bhaker are all within striking distance of an Olympic medal. PV Sindhu will face her first big test at Tokyo 2020 when she faces Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in a badminton women's singles quarterfinal match while sprinter Dutee Chand will test her speed in the 100m heats as the athletics programme gets underway at Tokyo 2020. Indians will be in action in hockey with the women looking for their first win after three consecutive defeats. (MEDAL TALLY | INDIA'S SCHEDULE ON JULY 30)



Friday's first medal could come from the Asaka shooting range. Manu Bhaker was placed fifth and Rahi Sarnobat 25th, after the first precision round of qualifying in the women’s 25m pistol event on Thursday. Manu shot an excellent 292 out of 300 while Rahi shot 287, and both can make it among the top eight-finalists on the back of a very good second rapid-fire round on Friday.



Archer Deepika Kumari will draw inspiration from her husband Atanu Das, who defeated the South Korean Olympic champion Jin-Hyek Ho en route to grabbing a Round of 16 berth in the men's singles round on Thursday. World No. 1 Deepika has won every archery medal but an Olympic medal has remained elusive. Tokyo 2020 is her third Olympics. Deepika could face top seed An San of Korea if she can beat ROC's Ksenia Perova in the pre-quarters.



Lovlina Borgohain, in her first Olympics, faces a tough quarterfinal bout against world championship bronze medallist Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in the women's welterweight (69 kg) category. A win win guarantee the lanky boxer a medal.



And PV Sindhu will face Akane Yamaguchi, whom she has beaten 11 times in 18 meetings. World No. 5 Sindhu had defeated the world No. 5 Yamaguchi in the All England quarters in March this year but this contest should be a cliff-hanger. Sindhu has been in good form but the Japanese will be no pushover.

