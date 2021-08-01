India at Tokyo 2020, August 1 Full Results: PV Sindhu, Men's Hockey Team Bring Cheer

PV Sindhu won the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal and the men's team entered the semifinals of the hockey competition in a super Sunday for India. World badminton champion PV Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza to become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu had won the silver medal at Rio 2016 but her dream of winning a gold at Tokyo was shattered by Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei on Saturday. For the first time after 1980, the Indian men's hockey team is in the semifinals of an Olympics. They beat Great Britain 3-1 at the Oi Hockey Stadium and will play Belgium next. (MEDAL TALLY | AUG 1 HIGHLIGHTS |NEWS)



Indians at Tokyo Olympics - Day 10, August 1 full results



EQUESTRIANISM



Eventing individual cross-country: Fouaad Mirza and his horse Seigneur Medicott are 22nd overall. Only the top 25 make the final. The jumping round is next



GOLF



Men’s Round 4



Udayan Mane - finished 56th out of 60 players with a card of three-over 287 (76, 69, 70, 72) after four rounds.



Anirban Lahiri - finished Tied 42nd with a card of five-under 279 (67, 72, 68, 72) over four rounds (FULL REPORT)



BOXING



Men’s Super Heavyweight (91+ kg) quarter-final: Satish Kumar lost vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) 5-0. End of men's campaign (FULL REPORT)



BADMINTON



Women’s singles bronze medal match: PV Sindhu beat He Bing Jiao (China) 21-13, 21-15. First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu had won silver in Rio 2016. Note: Chen Yu Fei (China) won the gold beating Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) 21-18, 19-21, 21-18. (FULL REPORT)



HOCKEY



Men’s quarter-final: India beat Great Britain to enter semifinals. To play Belgium on August 3. Australia play Germany in the other semis (FULL REPORT)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine