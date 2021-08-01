India at Tokyo 2020, August 1 Full Results: PV Sindhu, Men's Hockey Team Bring Cheer

August 01, 2021
In Tokyo 2020 on Sunday, PV Sindhu won the badminton singles bronze while the hockey team got past Great Britain to enter semis

Outlook Web Bureau 01 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:03 pm
PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Her bronze in Tokyo 2020 comes on the back of a silver at Rio 2016.
PV Sindhu won the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal and the men's team entered the semifinals of the hockey competition in a super Sunday for India. World badminton champion PV Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao  21-13, 21-15 at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza to become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu had won the silver medal at Rio 2016 but her dream of winning a gold at Tokyo was shattered by Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei on Saturday. For the first time after 1980, the Indian men's hockey team is in the semifinals of an Olympics. They beat Great Britain 3-1 at the Oi Hockey Stadium and will play Belgium next. (MEDAL TALLY | AUG 1 HIGHLIGHTS |NEWS)

Indians at Tokyo Olympics - Day 10, August 1 full results

EQUESTRIANISM

Eventing individual cross-country: Fouaad Mirza and his horse Seigneur Medicott are 22nd overall. Only the top 25 make the final. The jumping round is next

GOLF

Men’s Round 4

Udayan Mane - finished 56th out of 60 players with a card of three-over 287 (76, 69, 70, 72) after four rounds.

Anirban Lahiri - finished Tied 42nd with a card of five-under 279 (67, 72, 68, 72) over four rounds (FULL REPORT)

BOXING

Men’s Super Heavyweight (91+ kg) quarter-final: Satish Kumar lost vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) 5-0. End of men's campaign (FULL REPORT)

BADMINTON

Women’s singles bronze medal match: PV Sindhu beat He Bing Jiao (China) 21-13, 21-15. First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu had won silver in Rio 2016. Note: Chen Yu Fei (China) won the gold beating Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) 21-18, 19-21, 21-18. (FULL REPORT)

HOCKEY

Men’s quarter-final: India beat Great Britain to enter semifinals. To play Belgium on August 3. Australia play Germany in the other semis (FULL REPORT)

