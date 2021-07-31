Live, India at Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu A Win Away From Bronze, Satish Kumar Eyes Boxing History

PV Sindhu has a realistic chance of winning a bronze medal for India on Sunday while Satish Kumar will need to play out of his skin against a world champion to assure a second medal from the boxing ring. Indians will be in action in six disciplines on Sunday but it will be badminton and hockey that will grab all the attention. The Indian men's hockey team will be playing an Olympic quarterfinal after 41 years. The fixture against Great Britain will be a do-or-die for India. (AUG 1 INDIA SCHEDULE | MEDAL TALLY | NEWS)





Satish Kumar will face world champion Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan. India have traditionally done well in the lower weight categories but after Amit Panghal's shock first-round loss on Saturday, all hopes will be on Satish Kumar, the only Indian male boxer surviving in Tokyo 2020. The super heavyweight boxer will have to face a fitness test on Sunday morning and the Indian camp says he is fit to fight.



Much of Sunday's attention will be in the second half of the day. PV Sindhu, the Rio 2016 silver medallist will face He Bing Jioa for the bronze medal match at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza. Sindhu doesn't have a great record against the Chinese girl but if she can overcome the grief of losing a rather one-sided semifinal against Tai Tzu-Ying on Saturday, the Tokyo 2020 sixth seed will not return empty-handed from Japan.



It's a big day for the Indian men's hockey team. Manpreet Singh's team will be playing an Olympics semifinal after 41 years and India have looked good in every game except against world champions Australia. India have played Great Britain eight times in the Olympics, winning four and losing as many games. In terms of goals scored in the Olympics against Great Britain, India holds an edge having scored 18 and conceded 13.

