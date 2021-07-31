Live Streaming Of PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao, Tokyo Olympics, Women's Badminton Singles Bronze Medal Match - Where To See Live

July 31, 2021
Watch PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao live. Sindhu had won silver at Rio 2016.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 July 2021
PV Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu-Ying in the Tokyo Olympics semifinals on Saturday.
AP Photo
PV Sindhu, the silver medallist at Rio 2016, will hope to return from Tokyo Olympics with a bronze medal at least. The world badminton champion faces China's He Bing Jiao in the women's singles match for the third position. The final will be contested between Tai Tzu-Ying  of Chinese Taipei and Chen Yu Fei of China. The PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao match will start at 5 PM IST. It will be followed the women's gold medal match. (MEDAL TALLY | SUNDAY SCHEDULE)

On Saturday, the 26-year-old PV Sindhu lost her semifinal match against Tai Tzu-Ying 21-18 and 21-12. Tai Tzu showed brilliant touch and forced Sindhu into several errors. Tai Tzu has won everything except for an Olympic medal.


He Bing Jiao has a better head-to-head record against PV Sindhu. Photo: AP

At the Musashino Forest Plaza in Tokyo, China's Chen Yu Fei beat team-mate He Bing Jiao in three games - 21-16, 13-21, 21-12. Chen is the top seed in Tokyo 2020 while Tai Tzu-Ying is the second seed.

The PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao bronze medal match will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages.

Live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao tie will be available on Sony Liv. Live broadcasting starts 5 PM IST.





P.V. Sindhu Tokyo Badminton Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics

