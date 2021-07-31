Live Streaming Of PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao, Tokyo Olympics, Women's Badminton Singles Bronze Medal Match - Where To See Live

PV Sindhu, the silver medallist at Rio 2016, will hope to return from Tokyo Olympics with a bronze medal at least. The world badminton champion faces China's He Bing Jiao in the women's singles match for the third position. The final will be contested between Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei and Chen Yu Fei of China. The PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao match will start at 5 PM IST. It will be followed the women's gold medal match. (MEDAL TALLY | SUNDAY SCHEDULE)



On Saturday, the 26-year-old PV Sindhu lost her semifinal match against Tai Tzu-Ying 21-18 and 21-12. Tai Tzu showed brilliant touch and forced Sindhu into several errors. Tai Tzu has won everything except for an Olympic medal.





He Bing Jiao has a better head-to-head record against PV Sindhu. Photo: AP

At the Musashino Forest Plaza in Tokyo, China's Chen Yu Fei beat team-mate He Bing Jiao in three games - 21-16, 13-21, 21-12. Chen is the top seed in Tokyo 2020 while Tai Tzu-Ying is the second seed.



The PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao bronze medal match will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages.



Live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao tie will be available on Sony Liv. Live broadcasting starts 5 PM IST.





For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine