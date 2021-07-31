India at Tokyo 2020, August 1 Schedule: Can PV Sindhu Finish With A Bronze Medal? Watch Live Streaming

World badminton champion PV Sindhu will hope to return with at least a bronze medal from Tokyo Olympics. On Sunday evening in India, the 26-year-old will play China's He Bing Jiao at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza. Sindhu had won the silver medal at Rio 2016 but her dream of winning a gold at Tokyo was shattered by Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei on Saturday. Sindhu lost 21-18 and 21-12. For the first time after 1980, the Indian men's hockey team will play the quarterfinals at the Olympics. Manpreet Singh's team will clash with Great Britain at the Oi Hockey Stadium. India finished last at Rio 2016. So far, India have a silver won by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu last Saturday. (MEDAL TALLY | July 31 RESULTS |NEWS)



India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 10, August 1 full schedule. Timings in IST (India Standard Time)



EQUESTRIANISM



Eventing individual cross-country: Fouaad Mirza - 4:15 AM IST onwards



GOLF



Men’s Round 4



Udayan Mane - 4:11 AM IST onwards



Anirban Lahiri - 5:55 AM IST onwards



BOXING



Men’s Super Heavyweight (91+ kg) quarter-final: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) - 9:36 AM IST



BADMINTON



Women’s singles bronze medal match: PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) - 5:00 PM IST



HOCKEY



Men’s quarter-final: India vs Great Britain - 5:30 PM IST



WHERE TO WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE



Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.



Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.



On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

