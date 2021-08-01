Live, PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao, Tokyo Olympics: Why Women's Badminton Bronze Medal Tie Will Be Tight Affair

"It just wasn't my day," said badminton star PV Sindhu after losing her Tokyo Olympics semifinal match against Tai Tzu-Ying on Saturday. The silver medallist at Rio 2016 lost in straight games after being in control for a long time in the first against second-seeded Tai Tzu of Chinese Taipei. Sindhu is desperate to return with a medal from Tokyo 2020 and will face China's He Bing Jiao in the women's singles match for the bronze medal. This match will be followed by the final that will be contested between Tai Tzu-Ying and Chen Yu Fei of China. Follow live scores of PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao here. The match is scheduled to start at 5 PM IST.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old PV Sindhu lost her semifinal match against Tai Tzu-Ying 21-18 and 21-12. Tai Tzu showed brilliant touch and forced Sindhu into several errors. Tai Tzu has won everything except for an Olympic medal.

At the Musashino Forest Plaza in Tokyo, China's Chen Yu Fei beat team-mate He Bing Jiao in three games (21-16, 13-21, 21-12). Chen is the top seed in Tokyo 2020.

The PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao bronze medal should be a tightly contested affair. While Sindhu is the sixth seed, Bing Jiao is seeded eighth. But when top 10 players face each other, there are no favourites.

However, World No. 7 PV Sindhu has an inferior 6-9 win-loss record against the world No. 9 and 24-year old Bing Jiao. Sindhu, 26, won their most recent meeting at the World Tour Finals in straight games in December 2019 to end a string of successive losses (three) to the Chinese player.

"It’s a bit sad that I am not on the winning side (vs Tai Tzu-Ying) but I have one more match to go so I need to keep my tempo going, recover soon and come back tomorrow,” Sindhu said on Saturday, indicating how keen she was to be on the Tokyo 2020 podium.

