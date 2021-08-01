The Indian men's hockey team has already created a slice of history at the Tokyo Olympics. The eight-time Olympic champions have entered the quarterfinals of an Olympics men's competition for the first time after winning gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. On form, India can do even better at Tokyo 2020. Manpreet Singh's team has shown commendable strength of mind by bouncing back from a 7-1 drubbing from Australia to win its next three matches and finish No. 2 in a very strong group. Great Britain, meanwhile have lost there last three matches and will need something special on Sunday evening to stop a highly-confident Indian team. Follow live scores and updates of India vs Great Britain men's hockey quarterfinals here. (MEDAL TALLY | SUNDAY HIGHLIGHTS)

6:08 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India 2-0 Great Britain (End of 2nd Quarter)

Gurjant and Dilpreet's field goals have ensured India go into half-time sitting on a two goal cushion. India have managed the game well. While denying Britain any clear cut chance of making an attack, India have dominated midfield. Over to third quarter. Coach Graham Reid couldn't have asked for more. One area where India haven't done well is despite getting into circle they are yet to win a penalty corner.



6:03 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India 2-0 Great Britain (2nd Quarter)

Gurjant and Dilpreet have been livewires for India. India are pressing hard with four men committed into attack. India have managed to dominate midfield also. Four minutes to go in 2nd quarter. Britain have dominated possession. 56 % to 44% by India



5:58 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India 2-0 Great Britain (2nd Quarter)

Nine minutes to go in this second quarter and India are looking in complete control . Britain are still searching for a weaknesses in India's defense



5:50 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India 2-0 Great Britain (2nd Quarter)

Gurjant Singh scores a field goal at the start of second quarter and India are now leading 2-0



5:49 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India 1-0 Great Britain (End of 1st Quarter)

Dilpreet Singh's strike early in the first quarter has helped India take the lead. India haven't won a penalty corner, while Britain has one.

5:46 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India 1-0 Great Britain (1st Quarter)

Two minutes to go in first quarter, PR Sreejesh denies Great Britain and India are on counter attack but Britain also defend well



5:43 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India 1-0 Great Britain (1st Quarter)

India have managed to keep Britain quite and have defended well. India on the attack and go for a referral for a dangerous ball in the circle. India lose the video referral in the first quarter itself

5:38 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India 1-0 Great Britain (1st Quarter)

Nine minutes to go in first quarter, India have taken the lead 1-0. Dilpreet finds himself one-on-one with goalkeeper and he scores.

5:33 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India vs Great Britain (1st Quarter)

India have started well but too early to say, but Britain are now on the attack and win a penalty corner in the first three minute. India defend well

5:28 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India vs Great Britain

National anthems done both India and Great Britain are ready for the match. India in their traditional blue. India is chasing history. Remember, the two teams played the 1948 Olympics Gold medal match, which India won for its first Olympic gold as an independent nation.

5:11 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India vs Great Britain

Playing XIs:

India: Dilpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh (c), Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh (GK), Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Amit Rohidas,

Great Britain: David Ames, Samuel Ian Ward, Phillip Roper, Graham Adam Dixon (C), William John Brendan Creed, Oliver Payne (gk), Liam Ansell, Jack Waller, James Gall, Thomas Sorsby, Zachary Wallace

5:05 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India vs Great Britain

Here's Great Britain's playing XI against India

4:58 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India vs Great Britain

India's playing XI against Great Britain has been named.

4:55 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India vs Great Britain

Here is the head-to-head record between India and Great Britain at the Olympics

4:40 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India vs Great Britain

Here are Great Britain's results so far from the Group Stage



~ Great Britain beat South Africa 3-1

~ Great Britain beat Canada 3-1

~ Great Britain lost to Germany 5-1

~ Great Britain drew with Netherlands 2-2

~ Great Britain drew with Belgium 2-2

4:36 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India vs Great Britain

Here are India's results so far from the Group Stage

~ India beat New Zealand 3-2

~ India lost to Australia 1-7

~ India beat Spain 3-0

~ India beat Argentina 3-1

~ India beat Japan 5-3

4:32 PM IST: Men's quarter-finals Belgium Beat Spain 3-1

Belgium has defeated Spain and will now face the winner of India vs Great Britain match in the semifinals. Drag-flicker Alexander Robby Hendrickx scored twice for the winners

4:30 PM IST: Men's Quarter-finals India vs Great Britain

The much anticipated quarter-final showdown is now just few minutes away



While India will depend on their penalty corner specialists Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will be the key man. The veteran star has always performed on bid days and on Sunday, he will be the 'wall' that Great Britain will want to breach.



The Indians have been impressive upfront, creating numerous scoring chances. The forwardline of Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Gurjant Singh, have been effective and British defenders will mark them well for sure.



Indian hockey and history go hand in hand. In London 2012 and Rio 2016, the Indians were in dismal form but in Tokyo 2020, the Graham Reid coached team has combined well and complimented their skills with great physical fitness.



Going by head-to-head record in the Olympics, India and Great Britain are level. They have clashed eight times and honours have been shared. In Tokyo, India have been the team to beat. India have scored 18 goals and conceded 13.



SQUADS



India: Manpreet Singh (captain), PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Sumit, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Varun Kumar, Mandeep Singh and Simranjeet Singh.



Great Britain: Adam Dixon (captain), David Ames, Ian Sloan, Sam Ward, Jacob Draper, Rupert Shipperley, Zach Wallace, Ollie Payne, Liam Ansell, Brendan Creed, James Gall, Chris Griffiths, Phil Roper, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace and Jack Waller.

