Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Football World Cup 2022: FIFA Talks With Qatar On Easing COVID Vaccine Mandate - Report

Qatari Prime Minister announced in June that it would require any fans wanting entry into next year's tournament to be fully inoculated against the coronavirus.

Football World Cup 2022: FIFA Talks With Qatar On Easing COVID Vaccine Mandate - Report
For the first time on Sunday, FIFA offered direct encouragement for footballers to get vaccinated. | File Photo

Trending

Football World Cup 2022: FIFA Talks With Qatar On Easing COVID Vaccine Mandate - Report
outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T22:51:49+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 10:51 pm

FIFA is in talks with Qatari authorities about scrapping the mandatory vaccination requirements for next year's World Cup. (More Football News)

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani announced in June that it would require any fans wanting entry into next year's tournament to be fully inoculated against the coronavirus, but has said nothing about the policy for players yet.

FIFA and Qatari officials are discussing the possibility that fans, players and officials will be able to provide proof of having recovered from COVID-19 or produce negative tests, a person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing discussions.

Qatar World Cup organizers and the Qatari government did not respond to a request for comment.

The first indication of a relaxation of Qatar's vaccine requirements could come when FIFA releases the tournament regulations in the coming weeks for the Arab Cup. The 16-team tournament from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18 is being used as a test event for World Cup venues.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

“Qatar, as the host country, will provide the safeguards required to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition,” FIFA said in a statement.

“All attendees must follow the travel advice from the Qatari authorities and the latest guidance from the Ministry of Public Health. Full information on COVID-19 safety measures will be communicated to all client groups as we approach the competition.”

For the first time on Sunday, FIFA offered direct encouragement for footballers to get vaccinated.

“We encourage COVID-19 vaccinations,” FIFA said, “and endorse the World Health Organization's position: Safe, fair, and equitable access is critical in all countries. Players should not receive priority access to vaccines.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Qatar FIFA Football Qatar World Cup 2022 COVID-19 Coronavirus Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Alexander Zverev Abuse Allegations: ATP To Investigate Former Girlfriend's Claims Against German Tennis Star

Alexander Zverev Abuse Allegations: ATP To Investigate Former Girlfriend's Claims Against German Tennis Star

Junior Hockey World Cup: England Pull Out Of Bhubaneswar Event, Blame India's Travel Rules For UK Nationals

IPL 2021, RR Vs MI: Playoff Spot On The Line As Mumbai Indians Face Upbeat Rajasthan Royals

No Surgery For Sharad Kumar: Two-month Rest Advised For Tokyo Paralympics Bronze Medallist

SAFF Football Championship: Sunil Chhetri Strike Not Enough As 10-man Bangladesh Hold India

DC Vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Need 6 In 6 Balls To Beat Chennai

AUS Vs ENG: England To Decide Ashes Fate, ECB Says 'Health And Wellbeing At The Forefront'

Wrestling Worlds: Rohit Reaches Bronze Play-off; Pinki In Semis

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

World Animal Day 2021

World Animal Day 2021

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

People Queue Up For Vaccination In Delhi

People Queue Up For Vaccination In Delhi

Advertisement

More from Sports

'In My Mind' India Have Won England Series 2-1, Says Rohit Sharma

'In My Mind' India Have Won England Series 2-1, Says Rohit Sharma

IPL 2021: Third Umpire Srinivasan’s Poor Decision Sparks Fury, Formers Demand ‘Sacking’

IPL 2021: Third Umpire Srinivasan’s Poor Decision Sparks Fury, Formers Demand ‘Sacking’

London Marathon: Sisay Lemma, Joyciline Jepkosgei Emerge Triumphant

London Marathon: Sisay Lemma, Joyciline Jepkosgei Emerge Triumphant

Nations League: Moise Kean, Davide Calabria Added In Italy Squad As replacements

Nations League: Moise Kean, Davide Calabria Added In Italy Squad As replacements

Read More from Outlook

Pandora Papers: Some Cases Were 'Already Known,' Claim Govt Sources

Pandora Papers: Some Cases Were 'Already Known,' Claim Govt Sources

Kamalika Ghosh / An investigation carried out by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealed how elites of 91 countries found ways to hide their financial assets from scrutiny.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab Dy CM Randhawa And Seven MLAs Detained By UP Police

Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab Dy CM Randhawa And Seven MLAs Detained By UP Police

Harish Manav / The UP police have taken the Punjab Dy CM and the seven MLAs to Police Post Shahjhapur falling under Police Station, Sarsawa, Saharanpur.

Panama To Pandora: 10 Indians Whose Financial Records Have Faced ‘Leaks’ - Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn And More

Panama To Pandora: 10 Indians Whose Financial Records Have Faced ‘Leaks’ - Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn And More

Saptaparno Ghosh / More than 700 Indian politicians, actors, sports stars and other celebs are linked to such offshore companies or trusts.

Winds Of Change Quietly Blowing Across Madrasas In Hindi Heartland

Winds Of Change Quietly Blowing Across Madrasas In Hindi Heartland

Jeevan Prakash Sharma, Umesh Kumar Ray / Muslim scholars say there are about 50 madrasas in UP that are considered pioneers in education reforms. But, in the absence of a central regulatory body, their number is unknown.

Advertisement