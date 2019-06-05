Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 8, SA Vs IND: India Vs South Africa Updates

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against India in the eighth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

South Africa Innings

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed four wickets, helping India restrict South Africa to a sub-par 227 for 9.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis’ decision to bat under overcast conditions backfired with Jasprit Bumrah (10-1-35-2) setting the tone with twin blows in his opening spell.

Chahal (10-0-51-4) then tightened the noose on South African batsmen as they could never really force the pace during the middle overs. Incidentally, this was the best 10-over single spell (in terms of wickets taken) by any bowler in a World Cup game.

South Africa's total got some semblance of respectability courtesy Chris Morris (42 off 34) and Kagiso Rabada (31 not out off 35), who shared a much needed 66-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Toss

Injury-ravaged South Africa brought spinner Tabraiz Shamsi into the playing XI, while playing two allrounders in Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa's pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, while Lungi Ngidi too is nursing a hamstring strain.

South Africa have lost their opening two matches, while it is the first match of the World Cup for India.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

(PTI)