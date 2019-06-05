﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IND Vs SA: Imperious Rohit Sharma Becomes Third Batsman To Hit Century

Rohit Sharma reached the landmark with a single off the fourth ball of the 41st over, bowled by Shamsi during India's chase against South Africa in the eighth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Wednesday

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2019
India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa at Rose Bowl in Southampton, England on June 5, 2019.
AP Photo
Rohit Sharma became the third batsman to hit a century in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 during India's opening match against South Africa at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday.

The India vice-captain reached the landmark with a single off the fourth ball of the 41st over, bowled by Shamsi. It's one of the slowest centuries for the Hit Man, reaching 128 balls.

This was his 23rd ODI ton, and 11th while chasing. For India, only Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (41) has more hundreds than Rohit.

Joe Root became the first player to hit a century The England top-order batsman achieved the feat during their chase against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday. In the same match, Jos Buttler also hit a century, in the losing cause.

Earlier, India restricted South Africa to 227/9 with Yuzvendra Chahal taking four wickets.

Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Joe Root Jos Buttler Southampton ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Indian Cricket Team South Africa Sports

