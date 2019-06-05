Pacer Jasprit Bumrah provided India a heck of a start to their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign by dismissing both the South African openers in successive overs at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday.

Bumrah, 25, first dismissed Hashim Amla in the fourth over of the match with an angled delivery which got a thick outside edge, and Rohit Sharma taking a sharp catch at second slip. The right-arm pacer followed it up with the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the sixth over to rattle to the Proteas. Another outside edge, but from a perfect delivery, bowled to the field set by the captain. The pace and movement of the ball undone one of the most technically gifted batsmen.

Watch the dismissal here:

Awesome start to #CWC19 , De kock gone 10 c Kohli b Bumrah #INDvSA

Looks like De Kock took lightly his IPL mate Bumrah! pic.twitter.com/MrQVfZWDpx — thetelescopeðÂÂ­ (@thetelescope_in) June 5, 2019

In his spell of five overs, Bumrah conceded 13 runs for two wickets. Here are some reactions:

Jasprit Bumrah is simply sensational. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 5, 2019

We've seen some excellent pace bowling already in the World Cup but this has been a heck of a start from Jasprit Bumrah #INDvSA #CWC19 — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) June 5, 2019

23 days ago some mercy and amazing gesture for DeKock, but today no mercy . Jasprit

Bumrah, what a spell #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/I1nvvkHC8u — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2019

Bumrah going to be the leading bowler at this World Cup. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 5, 2019

This Bumrah is bowling a very very special spell #VVSBumrah — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 5, 2019

Quick memo to all right handed batters - get onto off stump against Bumrah & look to hit him from, straight back at the stumps to square leg.

Eliminate the off side completely! — Kevin PietersenðÂÂ¦ÂÂ (@KP24) June 5, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah on fire. South Africa loses both openers to him. His World Class bowling is adding beauty to this World Cup. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ #INDvSA #SAvIND #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/DPkx6wQVmZ — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 5, 2019

Removed the cover fielder before that ball

Put an extra(3rd) slip

Made QDK drive

Bumrah bowled the perfect delivery for that field, Captain took a brilliant catch



CaptaincyðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ pic.twitter.com/DIq1njo8Yx — abhi (@Fake_Acc18) June 5, 2019

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the eighth match of the ongoing tournament.

Injury-ravaged South Africa brought spinner Tabraiz Shamsi into the playing XI, while playing two allrounders in Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa's pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, while Lungi Ngidi too is nursing a hamstring strain.

South Africa has lost their opening two matches, while it is the first match of the World Cup for India.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.