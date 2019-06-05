﻿
In his initial spell of five overs against South Africa in the eighth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah conceded just 13 runs for two wickets

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2019
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with captain Virat Kohli, right, the dismissal of South Africa's Hashim Amla during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 5, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-06-05T16:47:06+0530

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah provided India a heck of a start to their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign by dismissing both the South African openers in successive overs at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday.

Bumrah, 25, first dismissed Hashim Amla in the fourth over of the match with an angled delivery which got a thick outside edge, and Rohit Sharma taking a sharp catch at second slip. The right-arm pacer followed it up with the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the sixth over to rattle to the Proteas. Another outside edge, but from a perfect delivery, bowled to the field set by the captain. The pace and movement of the ball undone one of the most technically gifted batsmen.

Watch the dismissal here:

In his spell of five overs, Bumrah conceded 13 runs for two wickets. Here are some reactions:

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the eighth match of the ongoing tournament.

Injury-ravaged South Africa brought spinner Tabraiz Shamsi into the playing XI, while playing two allrounders in Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa's pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, while Lungi Ngidi too is nursing a hamstring strain.

South Africa has lost their opening two matches, while it is the first match of the World Cup for India.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

