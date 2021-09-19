Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Chris Cairns Gears Up For 'Greatest Challenge' After Heart Surgery, Says He's 'Grateful To Be Here'

Chris Cairns Gears Up For 'Greatest Challenge' After Heart Surgery, Says He's 'Grateful To Be Here'

Chris Cairns, 51, had collapsed last month after suffering a massive heart attack, resulting in aortic dissection.

Chris Cairns Gears Up For 'Greatest Challenge' After Heart Surgery, Says He's 'Grateful To Be Here'
Following a heart surgery, Chris Cairns suffered several complications including a paralysis in his legs and a stroke in his spine. | File Photo

Trending

Chris Cairns Gears Up For 'Greatest Challenge' After Heart Surgery, Says He's 'Grateful To Be Here'
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T17:40:43+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 5:40 pm

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns on Sunday said the spinal stroke he suffered following a life-saving heart surgery last month will provide him "with possibly the greatest challenge I've ever faced in rehab going forward". (More Cricket News)

The 51-year-old former cricketer had collapsed last month after suffering a massive heart attack, resulting in an aortic dissection.

Aortic dissection is a serious condition in which a tear happens in the inner layer of the body's main artery (aorta).

Following a heart surgery he suffered several complications including a paralysis in his legs and a stroke in his spine.

"Just about six weeks ago I suffered a Type A aortic dissection which essentially means there's a tear in one of my arteries of the heart," Cairns said in the video message posted on his social media.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

"I had several surgeries and grafts, and very thankfully, the specialists were able to save the heart itself.

"One of the complications that arose was a spinal stroke, which in itself will provide me with possibly the greatest challenge I've ever faced in rehab going forward," he said.

One of the best all-rounders of his time, Cairns, who played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006, thanked the doctors and nurses for saving his life.

"A long road ahead, but I’m grateful to be here.

"Huge thanks to the team here at Canberra Hospital, to St Vincent's in Sydney, the surgeons, the doctors, the nurses, the specialists - you saved my life.

"Thanks also to all the well wishes that have been sent through to Mel, my wife, and I. Uplifting, humbling and so, so special," Cairns said.

Tags

PTI Chris Cairns Cricket New Zealand national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Bat First, No Rohit Sharma

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Bat First, No Rohit Sharma

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Ready To 'Go A Step Further' This Season, Says Axar Patel

After New Zealand Pull Out, Pakistan In Futile Attempt To Host Sri Lanka And Bangladesh

Jimmy Greaves, England Football Legend, Dies At 81

Mikel Arteta Pleased With Arsenal's Fighting Win Over Burnley

IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: KKR Seek Turnaround, Face RCB Test

'Achieved What I wanted,' Ravi Shastri Confirms Exit; Kumble vs Laxman For Next Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team?

Bio-Bubbles Can Harm Mental Health, Experts Suggest Solution To Combat This

Photo Gallery

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Sports

KKR's Next Generation IPL Stars Identified - David Hussey Says Who They Are

KKR's Next Generation IPL Stars Identified - David Hussey Says Who They Are

Ligue 1: Lionel Messi Set For Parc Des Princes Debut As PSG Aim Sixth Straight Win

Ligue 1: Lionel Messi Set For Parc Des Princes Debut As PSG Aim Sixth Straight Win

Serie A: No Romelu Lukaku, No Antonio Conte, No Problem For Inter Milan In 6-1 Rout Of Bologna

Serie A: No Romelu Lukaku, No Antonio Conte, No Problem For Inter Milan In 6-1 Rout Of Bologna

PAK vs NZ: Kiwi Mitchell McClenaghan Tells Mohammed Hafeez Not To Play Blame Game

PAK vs NZ: Kiwi Mitchell McClenaghan Tells Mohammed Hafeez Not To Play Blame Game

Read More from Outlook

Congress Plays Dalit Card in Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM Tomorrow

Congress Plays Dalit Card in Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM Tomorrow

Harish Manav / Putting speculations to rest, Charanjit Singh Channi is appointed as the Chief Minister of Punjab to tap the 32 per cent Dalit voters of Punjab in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections.

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

Outlook Web Desk / UP CM said his government has fulfilled every promise mentioned in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in 2017 and voiced confidence that the BJP will cross 350 seats in the upcoming polls.

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Bat First, No Rohit Sharma

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Bat First, No Rohit Sharma

Jayanta Oinam / The UAE leg of IPL 2021 begins with a clash between former champions Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians. Follow live updates here.

Book On Kashmir's Trauma By RAW Officer’s Daughter Kicks Off Debate, Irks Anonymous Scholars

Book On Kashmir's Trauma By RAW Officer’s Daughter Kicks Off Debate, Irks Anonymous Scholars

Naseer Ganai / The ‘anonymous scholars’ have unleashed an attack on Saiba Varma, an Indian anthropologist from the University of California, saying her father ‘create(d) the trauma’ in the valley.

Advertisement