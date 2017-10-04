'Some People Find Pleasure In Spreading Pessimism': PM Modi On People Criticising Government On Doklam Issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the critics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union Government, saying that "some people find pleasure in spreading pessimism."

The prime minister's remark has come in the wake of the Congress and other opposition parties' criticism of the government policies, especially the manner in which the Doklam stand-off with China was called off in August.

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the company secretaries at the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Year of the ICSI in New Delhi on Wednesday, said, "There are some people, who sleep well only after they spread a feeling of pessimism all around. We need to recognise such people."

Advertisement opens in new window

The "expeditious disengagement" of border personnel at Doklam had ensured Prime Minister Modi's attendance at the ninth summit of the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS).

The way Prime Minister Modi was received by Chinese President Xi Jinping at Xiamen reeked of a certain bonhomie between the neighbouring nations, who had less than a week ago ended a military standoff that lasted 73 days.

The Congress, however, had begged to differ and said that it would wait for the government to reveal the contours of the agreement.

The Congress further cautioned against claiming victory, adding that the matter should be treated with "gravitas and maturity".

"Jingoism and euphoria can be counter-productive and can create complications which sometimes are difficult to control," Congress leader Anand Sharma had said.

The Doklam crisis was triggered by China wanting to build a road along the Doklam plateau, which is claimed by Bhutan as its territory.

China, on its part, said the plateau is part of its territory, known as Donglang.

Advertisement opens in new window

Doklam is located at the tri-junction of India, China and Bhutan, and is close to the Nathu La pass in the state of Sikkim.

Tensions began to mount after Indian troops stationed in Bhutan under a special bilateral security arrangement intervened to keep Chinese troops out.

ANI