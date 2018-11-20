SC Miffed Over Leak Of CBI Director Alok Verma's Confidential Reply, Hearing Deferred Till Nov 29

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over the leak of Central Bureayu of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Kumar Verma's confidential reply in the media and adjourned the hearing in his case to November 29.

The response was filed by Verma and submitted to the secretary-general in a sealed cover on Monday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph handed over to senior advocate Fali S Nariman, appearing for Verma, the copy of a report by a news portal, which has published the CBI director's response.

Nariman, after going through the media report, told the bench that he was "shattered" and "shocked" on Verma's reply being leaked in the media.

The senior lawyer said the news portal and its journalists concerned be summoned as the press should be free and responsible.

The court was hearing Verma's plea against govt's decision to divest him of duties and sending him on leave.

The Supreme Court had on Friday said the Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) "exhaustive" preliminary report on allegations against Verma has concluded that some findings are "complimentary" and some "very uncomplimentary", needing further investigation by the panel.

Meanwhile, the feud within the CBI turned murkier on Monday with a senior CBI officer dragging names of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, Union Minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary and CVC K V Chowdhury over alleged attempts to interfere in the probe against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who has been divested of his duties and sent on leave along with his boss.

CBI officer M.K. Sinha had told the Supreme Court through a petition that Union minister Chaudhary received “a few crores of rupees” as part of the ‘extortion racket’ being run by certain officers investigating the Moin Qureshi case.

Sinha, also alleged that Doval, Chowdhury and Union Law Secretary Suresh Chandra had made attempts to interfere in his investigations.

K V Chowdhury did not respond to queries when his reaction was sought while Doval, the National Security Advisor, was not immediately available for comments. The Union minister termed the allegations as baseless and malicious.

Sinha, who was probing the FIR against Asthana, the CBI's number 2, and important cases like the PNB scam involving Nirav Modi, made a litany of allegations in his petition before the Supreme Court that sought urgent hearing for quashing his transfer to Nagpur.

Sinha claimed that as a result of his transfer to Nagpur he has been taken out of the probe team investigating the FIR against Asthana.

PTI